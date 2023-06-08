The “sabotage” of the ammonia pipeline linked to the renewal of the wheat agreement: what Moscow wants

On the evening of June 5th the pipeline carrying ammonia from the plant Tolyattigradin the Russian region of Samarafor over 2400 kilometers to the port of Odessawas subjected to “sabotage” in the Ukrainian region of Kharkivnear the village of Masyutovka. Since then, the exchange of accusations between Mosca e Kievwho blame each other for the breakdown of the closed infrastructure since February 24, 2022. But the damage to that plant, which was crucial until before the guerra for the transport of ammonia to Africa ed Europa used for the production Of fertilizersnow becomes a weapon of blackmail.

Mosca in fact he puts his own reopening among the conditions for accepting the extension of the agreement for the export of Ukrainian grain beyond the July 17th next, when it expires. The spokesman of the Kremlin Dmitry Peskov Indeed, he stated that the sabotage will have a “negative impact” on the renewal of the agreement, punctually on the verge of jumping every time it gets to expirationadding that this is another point “which complicates the situation in terms of continuation of the agreement”. So far, since the beginning of the invasion, Zelensky he had opposed the transit of ammonia on Ukrainian soil, excluding this concession from the renewal of the agreement.

Cross accusations – According to the Russians, a “group of Ukrainian saboteurs” blew up the pipeline causing “wounded among the population and a dispersion of ammonia in the environment”. A version that is very far from the Ukrainian one which, quoting the head of the military administration dell’Oblasttalks about a new Russian shelling on the pipeline in the district of Kupansk, not to mention toxic clouds. The spokeswoman of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, called the Ukrainian sabotage of the pipeline “a blow to the personal efforts of the UN secretary general in the fight against hunger in countries in need.” Second Zakharovato repair the plant would be needed between one and three monthsbut on the condition that it is allowed the access of Russian technicians in the Ukrainian region of Kharkivwhere the sabotage allegedly took place.

The plant – Whether it was destroyed or not, it is the longest conduit for the transport Of ammonia to the world, which stretches for 2,470 kilometers from Tolyattigrad until Odessa: an infrastructure used by the Russians to export ammonia used in fertilizers but, writes la Cnnclosed by Mosca in February 2022 after the invasion of Ukraine. The pipeline was built in the 1970s and around 2.5 million tonnes of ammonia, used for the production of agricultural fertilizers, passed through it each year.