the sailor steps out of the aba league | Sport

Marnar could refuse to participate in the regional competition next season.

Source: MN PRESS

Mornar could withdraw from the ABA league next season. The reason for this is the big problems with finances in Bar and the lack of support for the club, and because of this they are considering giving up. This is what the Montenegrin portal “Lob sport” claims, which transmitted that information.

When there was a problem in Budućnosti at the beginning of the season, a solution was found between the city and the club. Sailor hopes to be able to follow the same path, but if that doesn’t happen…

“If there is no solution, we will give up my place to another club, but we will try not to get into that situation, if we do not find the necessary funds for the next season, I am willing to give up my place to some other people who have the will and financial ability to maintain club in the ABA league. That is my goal, because we all know very well what and how much the ABA league means to Mornar, Bar, Montenegro and the region. The deadline to complete the financial construction is July 1, because then we would have time to put together the skeleton of the team and get ready for the next season,” Đorđije Pavićević said recently.

As things stand, the club has less and less time to find a solution and arrange the financial structure. Last season the club finished in 12th position with an 8-18 record, while a few days ago the team’s playmaker Balša Zivanović transferred to FMP.

