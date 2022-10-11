On October 10, the chicken concept sector rose sharply, Yisheng shares and Huatong shares rose by the daily limit, Xiaoming shares rose 18.83%, Minhe shares, Xiantan shares, Lihua shares, Superstar farming and animal husbandry rose by more than 8%, Shengnong Development , Spring Snow Food, Wen’s and other stocks rose more than 5%.

On the same day, a number of listed companies in the chicken sector released sales briefings in September. Benefiting from the rise in chicken prices, the sales revenue of related companies achieved a large increase. The data shows that at present, the price of white feather chicks has climbed to the 4 yuan/feather mark, hitting a new high during the year, and both the supply and demand sides are showing a positive trend. Since April this year, the white-feather broiler farming has been profitable for more than 5 months.

Continued profitability

Xiantan Co., Ltd., an integrated breeding, slaughtering and processing company, disclosed that in September, the sales revenue of chicken products was 459 million yuan, and the sales volume was 46,100 tons, with year-on-year changes of 58.55% and 37.98%, and month-on-month changes of -1.90% and -1.58 %.

Among them, the poultry feeding and processing industry achieved a sales income of 442 million yuan from chicken products, and the sales volume was 45,000 tons, a year-on-year change of 59.64% and 38.29%, and a month-on-month change of -1.90% and -1.54%; the food processing industry realized a chicken product sales income of 17.2554 million yuan. , the sales volume was 1,200 tons, a year-on-year change of 34.90% and 26.93%, and a month-on-month change of -2.01% and -2.97%.

Breeding chicken company Yisheng disclosed that in September, the number of white feather broiler chicks sold was 46.2142 million, and the sales revenue was 163 million yuan, a year-on-year change of 4.20% and 48.13%, and a month-on-month change of 0.06% and 13.69% respectively. The sales volume of Yisheng 909 small white feather broiler chicks was 7.4003 million, and the sales income was 12.4579 million yuan, with a month-on-month change of -2.42% and 5.91% respectively.

Minhe Co., Ltd. announced that in September, 24,033,200 commercial generation chicks were sold, a year-on-year change of -10.75% and a month-on-month change of 15.89%; sales revenue was 70.4137 million yuan, a year-on-year change of 19.52% and a month-on-month change of 38.11%.

According to the data disclosed by Lihua, 36.7683 million broilers (including feather chickens, slaughtered products and cooked products) were sold in September, with a sales income of 1.366 billion yuan, and the average sales price of feather chickens was 18.66 yuan/kg, a month-on-month change of 4.07% and 10.34% respectively. %, 4.66%, and the year-on-year changes were 5.61%, 50.09%, and 40.51%, respectively.

The rise in chicken prices has driven the performance of related companies to rise. Yisheng Co., Ltd. and Minhe Co., Ltd. respectively stated that with the boom in the white-feathered broiler industry, the sales price of chicks in September rose sharply year-on-year, so the sales revenue of chicks increased significantly year-on-year. The staff of the securities department of Yisheng Co., Ltd. said that the current downstream replenishment sentiment is high, and the company has sufficient orders, which have been scheduled until early December.

The data shows that during the National Day holiday, the price of white-feather chicks climbed to 4.00 yuan per feather, hitting a new high for the year. A brokerage research report pointed out that the detoxification of parental breeding chickens is obviously superimposed on the obstruction of overseas introduction, and the inflection point of white feather chicken breeding is expected to accelerate. At the same time, the price of live pigs has risen significantly during the National Day, and the dance of chickens and pigs is expected to reappear.

The industry boom is off the bottom

Feng Xiaocheng, an analyst at Zhuochuang Information, told the Securities Times reporter that at present, due to factors such as the month-on-month decrease in the supply of white feather broiler chicks and the rise in broiler prices, the chick market has been boosted from both supply and demand, and the price of chicks has risen to a high point in the year. . In addition, the current stock of reserve breeders continues to decrease, and the domestic supply capacity is relatively limited, which cannot make up for the shortage of breeders, and the tight supply pushes up chicken prices. Therefore, in theory, it can be considered that the industry’s prosperity is out of the bottom, and it is expected to start a new round of upward cycle.

However, Feng Xiaocheng also pointed out that the price of chicks rose to a new high in the year in the first ten days of October, and the rising momentum may not be enough in the later period, and the price of the seedlings was consolidated.

In addition to supply and demand factors, factors such as higher feed prices and restrictions on international flights have also affected the industry since the beginning of this year. From the perspective of the cost composition of broiler breeding, under normal circumstances, the price of feed can account for 60% to 70% of the cost of broiler breeding.

“From 2022 onwards, the domestic white feather broiler feed price will continue to strengthen, driving the breeding cost by 10% to 15%. The increase in cost expenditure will support the broiler market price to a certain extent, not only in the breeding process, but also in the hatching and slaughtering processes. High feed costs Influenced, the cost rises across the board, which has a supporting effect on the price, and the price of the white feather broiler industry in the later period may be at a medium-high level.” Feng Xiaocheng believes.

According to the statistics of Mysteel agricultural products, as of August, the total stock of white feather broiler ancestors was 1.8979 million sets, a month-on-month decrease of 3.29% and a year-on-year increase of 1.77%. According to the statistics of Mysteel agricultural product sample enterprises, the number of white feather commercial generation seedlings in September was 207.8587 million, a decrease of 8.0570 million compared with August, a decrease of 3.73% from the previous month.

According to the research of Zhuochuang Information, the recent difficulty in introducing grandparent breeders is mainly restricted by the small number of international flights.

It is understood that since the end of April this year, due to flight problems, the new crown epidemic and avian flu, the ancestors have not been introduced for nearly 4 consecutive months. of seedlings decreased.

“The number of international flights in the later period is uncertain, and the difficulty of introducing ancestral breeders still remains, and the monthly update volume may continue to be at a medium-low level.” Feng Xiaocheng said. In other words, from the perspective of provenance, it still affects the release of production capacity in the medium and long-term broiler market to a certain extent.