It all starts with a banana peel and a slip. It’s the oldest comic device in the world, of course, but here it serves as a trigger for a modern and nonconformist story: we’re talking about The Sales Girlthe irresistible Mongolian comedy which bears the director’s signature Sengedorj Janchivdorj and on which the Far East Film Festival 25 – very first preview of the line-up! – decided to bet. breaking latest news of an announced cult? It will be enough for you to get to know the young Saruul and you will have no doubts…

It all starts, we said, with a broken leg: Saruul agrees to replace his injured friend, Namuuna, in his part-time afternoon job. A well paid job, even if not exactly traditional, where the utmost discretion is required. And who can guarantee more discretion than such a shy and lonely student? Here, then, is our dear Saruul engaged in managing an activity that sees her above any suspicion: that of a sex shop, with customers of all kinds and all kinds of toys!

The Sales Girl, as funny as he is eccentric, never takes the easy or coarse laughter route. On the contrary. Pretending to want to tell the private vices and vices of Ulan Bator, he instead recounts the progressive emancipation of Saruul from an ambitious family (she dreams of being a painter, father and mother dream of her as a nuclear engineer) and from her own insecurities. However, it won’t be the bizarre experiences of the sex shop that will make her blossom: it will be her relationship with her owner, Katja, a mysterious and sophisticated middle-aged woman…

Twelve years after the black comedy Operation Tatar of Baatar Bat-Ulzii, first Mongolian title in the history of Far East Film Festival, the Mongolia returns to Udine and it really does it in style. Now, to applaud the Italian preview Of The Sales Girlyou just need to be patient for a few months: the international spotlight will turn on FEFF 25 from 21 to 29 April. Nine days of films, super guests, exhibitions and talks in the historic headquarters of New Theater and the spaces of the Visionary (without obviously forgetting the dense network of events that will color the city center with Asia).