The Savings Fair is back, a look beyond the crisis – ANSAcom

The asset management industry looks beyond the crisis and focuses on the social role it can play in relaunching the economy and transforming the country. This will be the objective that will guide the thirteenth edition of the Assogestioni Savings Fair, scheduled from 16 to 18 May in a new location, that of the South Wing of Allianz MiCo in Milan. In the opening plenary conference, entitled ‘Savings beyond the crisis’, we will immediately get to the heart, starting from the situation of poly-crisis, from the conflict

in Ukraine to climate change, passing through the megatrends that are revolutionizing society by imposing new paradigms. The discussion aims to understand how managed savings can play a central role in the stability of the system and the security of families, and support the real economy in a changing world. The proceedings were opened by the president of Assogestioni, Carlo Trabattoni, and the minister of the Economy, Giancarlo Giorgetti. After the record numbers of the twelfth edition, with about 20,000 participants, of which almost 13,000 in attendance and 7,000 in streaming, this year the Salone is preparing to host over 150 brands, more than 400 speakers and 120 conferences, on an exhibition area of over 8,000 square meters.

The first two days are reserved for sector operators and stakeholders, while the third day is also open free of charge to private investors and students. The hybrid formula has been confirmed, which allows you to follow the event in streaming on FR|Vision, Assogestioni's broadcasting platform and part of the FocusRisparmio ecosystem. To guide visitors in discovering the events of the three days, entitled "Savings beyond the crisis. Accompanying the investor towards informed choices", there will be seven thematic itineraries again this year: asset allocation and investment strategies, distribution and consultancy, private markets and real economy, sustainability and human capital, supplementary pensions, education and training, innovation and digitization . Ample space is dedicated to financial education.

The inaugural conference was attended, among others, by the president of Censis Giuseppe De Rita and the director of Nica – UK National Innovation Center for Aging, to continue with a discussion between the presidents of the main sector associations: Assogestioni, Aipb, Anasf and Assoreti . The undersecretary of the Mef, Federico Freni, is also expected in the afternoon, while the following day, for the government, there will be the deputy minister Maurizio Leo. Industry experts will also be present at the 2023 Salone, such as the economist Carlo Cottarelli, the director of Limes Lucio Caracciolo and Daniele Franco, former minister of the Economy of the Draghi government and former general manager of the Bank of Italy. Among the non-sector guests, the former footballer Beppe Bergomi, the former captain of the Italian national volleyball team Maurizia Cacciatori, Marc Gené, former Formula 1 driver, and Vincenzo Nibali, former cyclist who won the Three Grand Tours; and again, the actress Cristiana Capotondi, the photographer Oliviero Toscani and the American writer Michele Wucker as well as well-known faces of journalism including Mario Calabresi.

