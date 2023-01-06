The scale of bird flu infection in Japan hits a new high: 7.75 million poultry were culled in 2 months and the government failed to curb the spread

Overseas Network, January 5th According to a report by Japan’s Jiji News Agency on January 5th, during this bird flu epidemic season, 54 cases of bird flu cases have been reported in chicken farms and other places across Japan, setting a record high.

Since the outbreak of avian influenza was confirmed in Okayama Prefecture and Hokkaido in Japan in late October 2022, the epidemic has spread to 23 prefectures in Japan in more than two months, of which 6 counties including Fukushima and Okinawa have experienced bird flu for the first time. About 7.75 million poultry were culled. The Japanese government used national financial funds to carry out emergency disinfection and other anti-epidemic measures, but it still failed to prevent the rapid spread of the epidemic.

Ozawa, an associate professor at the Faculty of Veterinary Medicine at Kagoshima University in Japan, said that bird flu outbreaks have occurred around the world in recent years, and the spread of bird flu virus to wild birds in Japan this year is more severe than in previous years. Izumi City, Kagoshima Prefecture is a wintering place for migratory birds. Although there were only 9 cases of bird flu infection in poultry in the city, more than 1,300 wild cranes in the city died. Ozawa said that this is the first time that bird flu has spread to wild cranes.

Ozawa said that bird flu viruses generally only infect poultry, but wild animals such as rats will eat bird carcasses, and they will act as a medium to spread the virus. In addition, there is a high possibility that dead poultry feathers float in the air and get mixed into other chicken farms, so it is difficult to take corresponding countermeasures. Japan’s Jiji News Agency believes that the current situation of bird flu infection in Japan is unprecedented, and many local governments are embarrassed to say that the work of culling poultry has been overloaded. (Overseas Wang Shanning)

