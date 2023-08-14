The scandal of sexual harassment at the latest edition of Miss Universe

The Miss Universe Organization, the body responsible for the Miss Universe beauty pageant, has severed ties with the Indonesian organization of the pageant due to a sexual harassment scandal. Six women who had participated in the latest edition of Miss Universe in Indonesia between late July and early August, in fact, denounced the organizers saying that the finalists had undergone a “physical check” to check for the presence of “scars or cellulite” . The participants said that five of them were photographed braless in a room with more than 20 people; one said she was asked to strike poses that made her uncomfortable.

After investigating the incident, the Miss Universe Organization said the Indonesian pageant organization, PT Capella Swastika Karya, does not respect the principles, ethics or expectations of the Miss Universe brand. The US-based Miss Universe organization said there are no specific physical measurements or requirements to participate in the pageant, and also announced that it will cancel its next edition scheduled in Malaysia, which was also supposed to be organized by PT. Capella Swastika Karya.

Miss Universe is an annual international pageant that has been held since the 1950s and this year has reached its 72nd edition. Dozens of women participate every year who are selected through special national beauty contests, which in most cases are a franchise of the US brand (until a few years ago, Italy’s representative at Miss Universe was the winner of Miss Italy, while since 2005 she has been the winner of Miss Universo Italia, a different contest). In Southeast Asia Miss Universe is very popular, especially in Indonesia, Thailand and the Philippines, where usually the winners of national competitions become local celebrities or begin a career as an influencer.

The director of the Indonesian organization, Poppy Capella, he wrote on Instagram that she was not involved in the facts and that she never “knew, ordered, requested or allowed” that the people involved in organizing the contest “committed sexual violence or harassment through body checks” of the participants.

The current owner of Miss Universe is Thai entrepreneur and TV host Anne Jakrajutatip, who also controls the Miss USA and Miss Teen USA pageants and is the first transgender woman to fill these roles.

The Miss Universe Organization has announced that the winner of the Indonesian pageant, Fabienne Nicole Groeneveld, will be able to represent her country in the Miss Universe world edition, scheduled for November in El Salvador, Central America. Among other things, the organization said it was reviewing its policies to prevent similar events from happening in the future. Meanwhile, the police in Jakarta, the capital of Indonesia, are investigating the allegations of the participants.

– Read also: In Italy there is no crime of sexual harassment

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

