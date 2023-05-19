The school in Japan – Mondo Japan

These days in Italy students are counting down to the end of the school year, on the contrary in Japan schools have reopened for a few weeks, in fact the Japanese school starts in April and ends in March. The choice of April as the month in which to start the school year is to be linked to the meaning that the Japanese give to the cherry blossom (Hanami) symbol of rebirth, an event that takes place in the month of April.

The Japanese school system has the following organization:

Yōchien (幼稚園, Kindergarten) from 3 to 6 years old.

(幼稚園, Kindergarten) from 3 to 6 years old. Shōgakkō (小学, primary school) from 6 to 12 years old.

(小学, primary school) from 6 to 12 years old. Chūgakkō (中学, lower secondary school) from 12 to 15 years old.

(中学, lower secondary school) from 12 to 15 years old. Help (高校, secondary school) from 15 to 18 years old.

(高校, secondary school) from 15 to 18 years old. Daigaku (大学, University) o Senmongakkō (専門学校, professional institute) generally with a duration of 2 to 4 years.

In addition there is the nursery Hoikuen 保育園, where children under 3 are taken if both parents work and have no grandparents to look after them.

The day for students is long and tiring: they get up at 6 in the morning and do not return home before 20, they go to school from Monday to Friday, with classes starting at 8:30 and finishing at 15:30 and two Saturdays a month with reduced hours from 8:30 to 12:00. At 12:20-12:30 we stop for an hour, time spent consuming the meal. Some students prepare their own food at home and bring it to one lunch box (obentoお弁当) that they consume in the classroom or in dedicated areas, if instead they attend schools with internal canteens it is absolutely forbidden to bring food from home and they must eat everything that is given to them without leftovers.

During school hours, both students and teachers are responsible for taking care of the canteen, cleaning and tidying up the school; there are no school collaborators, every day, students and teachers, divided into groups, clean the classroom, the corridors, the bathrooms and other areas of the school in shifts. Housekeeping is a real school subject, as is home economics.

In the afternoon, starting from elementary school through university, students participate in afternoon extracurricular activities, bukatsu部活 divided into traditional clubs such as Japanese martial arts clubs (kendo, iaido, judo, aikido), tea ceremony (sado), flower arrangement (gift), Japanese chess (shogi); but there are also western sports clubs such as basketball, volleyball or soccer. After school isn’t just about having fun or going to clubs, there are a lot of students attending the after all 塾, a kind of supplementary coursesi which are usually done in the evening to deepen the study of English, mathematics and other subjects that could appear in the entrance exams for high schools or universities. Japanese students define their school system Shiken jigoku, “exam hell”, this is because in high school they have to take two exams during the year, one at the end of each semester. Test subjects are the most important: Japanese, English, Mathematics, Science and Social Studies.

Kindergarten is paid and not compulsory and is attended by more than 90% of Japanese children, in these years they learn the basic notions of Japanese such as the hiragana and katakana alphabets. Later school grades can have both public schools That private schools. Not all public schools require the uniform before high school and can be accessed by passing a national entrance test, private schools, on the other hand, are distinguished by their prestige and their strict rules, such as the use of the uniform already at the beginning of primary school, the simple, inconspicuous haircut, the face must be without make-up and additional accessories that are not part of the uniform are not allowed; moreover these institutes guarantee more accelerated scholastic programs and therefore more likelihood of passing the university admission tests.

In the manga GTO: Great Teacher Onizukawritten and drawn by Toru Fujisawa, the life of students in a private school is told in a cynical and irreverent way. Eikichi Onizuka is a 22-year-old boy who is the leader of a motorcycle gang and a black belt in karate. Until one day he decides to become a school teacher and ends up with a terrible class that hates teachers. He finds himself having to work in an environment where young people study only to become the best, the top, for please the parentsalso there is a strong presence of bullying a problem that is not addressed but is resolved by creating ghetto classes where all those who create problems are placed, and the last factor should not be underestimated, i.e. the rigidity of a culture that it does not admit mistakes and failure in school is considered a major embarrassment. Using unconventional methods, he tries to challenge his students, earning their trust, understanding them and showing them that a teacher has feelings too. Onizuka ends up proving that it’s not worth giving up on your dreams, and that nothing is impossible and he himself is the example.