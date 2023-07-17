Home » the screams of children on the beach – VIDEO
the screams of children on the beach – VIDEO

the screams of children on the beach – VIDEO

Fear in crowded Ghadira Bay, Malta. A tuna was filmed swimming agitatedly just a few feet from shore, scaring beachgoers. A group of children were filmed screaming and running away, believing it was a shark. According to experts, tuna are not aggressive. The specimen is…

