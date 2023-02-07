9mq TV interview with Fulvio Grimaldi by Marzia Di Sessa

Capture of Messina Denaro, meanings and background, the centuries-old marriage between state crime and “organized” crime, the media system in Italy and in the “international community”, wars and coups in progress. State massacres (Portella della Ginestra, Piazza Fontana and following, Falcone-Borsellino, Rome-Florence-Milan) and states for sale.

TV vision, forum on the capture of Messina Denaro, conducted by Francesco Toscano, with Antonio Ingroia, Fulvio Grimaldi, Ferruccio Pinotti and Giacomo Gabellini

A journalist and three mafia and freemasonry experts tear apart the “mainstream” media vulgate dedicated to the “great victory of the state over the mafia”, which would be sanctioned by the “capture of the last massacre”. Precedents, analogies, recurrences of a state-mafia relationship that goes through political, national and international seasons and personalities unscathed.





Calm and chalk, guys. If they took Messina Denaro, it means that he no longer counted for anything. In fact, it seems that he is a terminal oncologist, discovered in a clinical note. They could take him every day, for thirty years now, exactly as, in his time, Riina and Provenzano. If they haven’t done it before, it means that the seventy-year iron pact between the mafia and the institutional political class did not contemplate their replacement.

The choice to take it now, after it had been visible and findable for decades due to its multiple criminal and, above all, legal activities, fully integrated into the official economic fabric of Sicily and national society, is agreed. As in the other cases.

Choice of political opportunity. For Cosa Nostra, to get rid of a weight weighed down by too much notoriety and by an illness that made it inefficient; for the regime to overcome a very serious crisis of credibility with this apparently anti-mafia “great coup”. Splash after splash, by amateurs in jeopardy, caused by a series of “accidents”, ridicule, social and media backlashes: the bullshit of Nordio and Cartabia, the Rave decree, the vouchers to survive on a loaf of bread, the liberalized procurement in favor of criminals, the scandal of the delivery of more and more weapons to the Nazi scoundrel in Kiev, increasingly expensive and technological.

That Hulk of Crosetto who sells weapons and is the defense minister, as a shameless and provocative exemplification of a principle, the conflict of interests, which makes the entire so-called western capitalist democracy march and rot, the Anglo-Saxon empire in shambles and its miserable appendages

Depletion of arsenals and taxpayers’ pockets, scandalously more and more in the face of deadly economic bolts on ordinary people, the gruesome demonstration, hour by hour, of a band of unscrupulous criminals, under investigation, prescribed, inexperienced and mediocre, assaulting our state and our possessions. Above all in the service of a historical predator and mass killer.

The arrest of an extinguished and doomed boss calls for awareness that it is only the worst patch in the hole, as in the case in which other regimes tried to put lipstick on a pig’s snout, locking partners who have become expendable behind bars for all members of the consortium.

Cold nerves, please, now that they will try to overwhelm our analytical virtues and cognitive lucidity with a prolonged celebratory tsunami of the force 7 heroic feat:very high waves that obscure the horizon, foam and spray that reduce visibility and opaque the transparency of the waters.

Here if they don’t give us news of the arrest of Mario Draghi, George Soros, Klaus Schwab, Roberto Speranza and rats following in the procession, with the withdrawal from the Messina Denaro clinic the people can continue and sleep soundly… agitated

