The scrolling adventure Planet of Lana arrives on May 23 and is shown in a new trailer

Thunderful and indie studio Wishfully today announced the mesmerizing sliding puzzle adventure Planet of Lana will arrive on Xbox and Xbox Game Pass on May 23. It is one of the most awarded and awaited indie games by both fans and the international press, and just see the new trailerbelow to find out why.

Set in an alien world, Planet of Lana tells the story of Lana and her faithful animal companion Mui who embark on a rescue mission to save her sister. Combining an epic story that takes you on a spectacular journey through breathtaking natural landscapes with a touching personal relationship built between protagonists Lana and Mui, Planet of Lana is a game full of wonder and adventure. As you travel, expect to encounter strange creatures and dangerous machines as they traverse lush forests, mysterious caves, and arid desert landscapes.

Through daring platforming, challenging puzzles, and tense stealth sequences, players will discover a game built around the pair mechanic that connects Lana and Mui. Only by working in tandem is it possible to solve the puzzles and avoid the dangers that await us, from the spindle-legged robotic threats that have mysteriously landed on the planet of Lana, to the not always friendly fauna that populates the breathtaking environments of Planet of Lana.

We leave you to the movie: good vision!