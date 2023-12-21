Home » the seafront promenade transformed into an indefinite expanse of sand – Corriere TV
the seafront promenade transformed into an indefinite expanse of sand – Corriere TV

the seafront promenade transformed into an indefinite expanse of sand – Corriere TV

A balcony with a small table with a vase of flowers, cars racing along the coastal road, beach clubs on the beach, people walking. This is how the Gaza seafront looked before October 7th. These are the images shown in a video by the Palestinian journalist Plestia Alaqad: on social media she talks about the war and what we see today from that friend’s balcony. Just an expanse of sand: the flat road, the promenade and the beach practically non-existent.
«My friend published this video showing the view from her balcony before October 7th and then after… I’m not exaggerating when I say that Gaza is the most beautiful city in the world – commented Plestia Alaqad on Instagram – It’s heartbreaking to look at the photos and videos of Gaza knowing now that almost all the places are demolished and half the people are gone forever.”

Here are updates on the war between Israel and Hamas

December 21, 2023 – Updated December 21, 2023, 08:45

