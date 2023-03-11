A girl from Serbia is wanted for the criminal offense of human trafficking and mediation in prostitution.

The Serbian woman, AM (23), is being sought, while the man DL (48) from Bijelo Polje was arrested.due to the suspicion that they have committed a criminal act “human trafficking” and the criminal offense of “intermediary in prostitution”, announced the Police Administration (UP)

The announcement states that the police officers, in cooperation with the Higher State Prosecutor’s Office in Bijelo Polje, implemented the operation codenamed “Fani” and broke the chain of human trafficking through sexual exploitation.

DL (48) from Bijelo Polje has been deprived of his liberty due to suspicion of having committed the criminal offense of human trafficking and the criminal offense of intermediation in prostitution, while AM ​​(23), a citizen of the Republic of Serbia, is wanted for the same criminal offences, the press release states.

The UP said that it is suspected that these two persons committed the above-mentioned criminal acts in the way that they used difficult circumstances to mislead and sexually exploit four foreign women through their work in a catering facility.

