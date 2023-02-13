Original title: The search for the Abe shooting case will end

According to overseas network, February 13, according to Japan’s “Mainichi Shimbun” report on the 13th, the police in Nara Prefecture stated that the suspect who shot former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Toruya Yamagami, was charged with violating the “Weapons Manufacturing Law” in addition to homicide. “, damage to buildings and other charges were additionally sent to the prosecutor’s office. At this point, the seven-month series of searches for the Abe shooting case is coming to an end.

“Mainichi Shimbun” stated that the former Japanese Prime Minister was killed in public, which is an unprecedented case in Japan after World War II. The defendant, Toru Yamagami, also hated the Unification Church because his mother joined it, and chose Abe, who was promoting church activities in Japan, as the target of the attack. Police searchers said that Shan Shang began to make his own pistols in the spring of 2021, a year before the attack. According to the identification results, several of the guns he made were highly lethal. He also collected information on the Internet and made homemade ammunition for shooting with agricultural fertilizers.

In addition, before the attack on Abe, Yamagami test-fired a pistol at a Unification Church-related institution in Nara City, damaging buildings. The police believe that his actions involved violations of the “Weapons Manufacturing Law”, “Gunpowder Prohibition Law” and damage to buildings, and have sent additional materials to the Nara District Public Prosecutor’s Office. The Nara District Public Prosecutor’s Office will conduct additional prosecutions for a series of charges against Yamagami in the near future.

