The search for the submarine lost in the Atlantic has been intensified

The search coordinated by the United States and Canada to locate the submarine carrying five people missing in the Atlantic Ocean since Sunday 18 June have been expanded. This was stated by the captain of the US Coast Guard Jamie Frederick, adding that new “shots” similar to those that had been found in the previous hours by a Canadian military aircraft were detected from the area where the operations were concentrated: at the moment, however, no it is clear what exactly is the source of these noises and if they can be connected to the medium. Meanwhile, the submersible is believed to have less than twenty hours of oxygen autonomy.

Frederick said during a press conference in Boston on Wednesday that searches are currently being concentrated in an even larger area than in recent days, in a surface area of ​​about 25,000 km2 and up to a depth of 4,000 metres. The submarine of the OceanGate company was carrying out an exploration in the area where the wreck of the Titanic is located, the famous ocean liner sunk in April 1912, lying at a depth of 3,800 meters about 700 kilometers off the eastern coast of Canada . The US Coast Guard will mobilize five other vessels in addition to the five already engaged in searches and will also use other means. In the meantime, other equipment is also arriving from France.

Frederick said search vehicles again picked up some noises, which former Navy Captain Carl Hartsfield described as “knocking.” Hartsfield, who is collaborating in the search operations, explained that the rescue teams are working to try to understand what they are, but clarified that it is very difficult to find out also because to do so it is necessary to exclude all possible sources of noise. including those resulting from human activities. “We don’t know what they are, frankly,” said Frederick of the noises.

The expedition of the submarine Titan had departed from Canada on the support vessel Polar Prince and the vessel had begun its descent into the ocean in the early hours of Sunday. After less than two hours the ship had lost communications. Since then, research operations have been immediately activated in which some commercial ships and other organizations involved in underwater exploration are also participating. However, the searches are complicated both by the sea conditions and by the enormous difficulty of finding objects of relatively small dimensions in an extremely large area. However, “we must remain optimistic and have hope”, he said Frederick.

OceanGate says the Titan has an oxygen autonomy of about 96 hours thanks to an air recycling and purification system. Given that all trace of the submersible was lost in the early hours of Sunday, those on board do not have much time left, assuming that the batteries and systems to purify the air have continued to function in the hours after the disappearance. In the press conference on Tuesday, when it was around 7 pm in Italy, the US Coast Guard had said that the submarine had about 40 hours of oxygen autonomy. Now it is estimated that he could be less than 20.

