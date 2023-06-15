The search for those missing from the shipwreck in Greece

Off the coast of the Peloponnese, in Greece, searches are still underway at sea for the dozens (perhaps hundreds) of migrants who were aboard a boat that sank in the night between Tuesday and Wednesday. Activities in one of the areas where the Mediterranean reaches the deepest were complicated by strong winds, which made it difficult to locate other shipwrecked people. In the first phase of the rescue operations, 104 people were rescued and 79 bodies were recovered, in one of the shipwrecks that caused the most deaths in Greece in the last ten years.

According to reconstructions provided by the Greek authorities and other experts on migrations in the Mediterranean, the boat had left Libya and was headed for Italy when the propulsion system broke down during the night. People on board began to shift on deck, the overladen vessel lost stability and finally capsized, sinking in just under a quarter of an hour.

In addition to the people recovered, the authorities estimate that there could have been at least 100 other people on board, while the mayor of the port city of Kalamata where the survivors were transported he said that there were probably more than 500 people on the boat.

There are not many details about the shipwreck yet. Frontex, the European border control agency, had sighted the boat on Tuesday morning and had informed the competent authorities. Other sightings were later made by the Greek Coast Guard, which he claims that a few hours before the shipwreck the migrants on board had refused help, saying they wanted to continue towards Italy.

Alarm Phone, an NGO that manages an always-on telephone exchange for migrant people, has published a synthesis of the communications that took place with those on board. According to the reconstruction, on Tuesday morning the migrants had asked to be rescued and said they had run out of water and food. In the conversations there are also references by some people on board about having contacted “the police”, but it is not clear how and to what type of authority they referred.

The people recovered at sea who have reached Kalamata are mostly men aged between 16 and 49; they are Egyptians, Syrians, Palestinians, Afghans and Pakistanis, according to the first information gathered upon their arrival. Some people were in a state of hypothermia and in shock, which is why they are receiving medical treatment in the port.

The government of Greece has called three days of national mourning and halted the electoral campaign for the second round of the general elections, which will be held on 25 June.