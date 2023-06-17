The search for those missing in the shipwreck in Greece has been closed. One of the alleged smugglers confesses. Athens asks Europol for help

Confessed one of nine people arrested by the Greek authorities and accused of being part of the smuggler team who arranged the crossing for over 600 people aboard the vessel wrecked off the coast of Piles. While the search for the missing is still ongoing, with 104 people rescued e 78 deaths established, one of the Egyptians in custody admitted that he had received money to carry out work on board the vessel Adriana during the trip, but denied being a “key member” in the smuggling of migrants. The Greek authorities have asked for the help of Europol to continue the investigation.

In short, a simple follower, according to his statements. If what he says is true, it remains to be understood who are the other organizers of the trip which ended with one of the most serious massacres in the waters of the Mediterranean. The other 8 people arrested, in fact, denied the accusations of having formed a criminal organization, causing a shipwreck and endangering the lives of those on board. According to the allegations, however, the people arrested, all aged between 20 and 40, would have made up the ship’s crew, playing distinct roles in the smuggling of migrants. “It was an organized trafficking that had been in the making for 40, maybe 50 days,” said a Greek Coast Guard official.

Athens requests Europol’s assistance in the investigation into the tragedy of the wrecked fishing boat as the search for survivors is closed. The investigation is centered on the nine alleged surviving smugglers, all Egyptians aged between 20 and 40 years. One of them is still in the hospital. They have been referred to as crew members by other survivors. They are accused of manslaughter, human trafficking and to be part of a criminal organization, a structure that has organized 18 dangerous crossings from the Libyan coast to Italy in recent months. All the refugees on board had spilled between 5 thousand and 6 thousand euros for the pass.

Meanwhile, the NGO Alarm Phone has issued a statement offering an update on the situation, useful information to the survivors and family members of the passengers on the boat and launching some appeals to the authorities. Among these, there is one that deals precisely with the issue of human traffickers on board. According to the organization, “those who profit from organizing such trips will not be on the boats. We witness people again and again wrongly accused and in any case sentenced to many years of imprisonment. This happens because the authorities need to scapegoats“.