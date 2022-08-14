The search of former US President Trump’s residence intensified social tearing British media: the two parties competed into a “black hole in the center of US politics”

Former US President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida was raided by the FBI, stirring up the United States, and the US media broke the news constantly.

According to the “New York Times” report on the 13th, four people familiar with the matter said that a lawyer for Trump had signed a statement in June this year, saying that all confidential materials in Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence had been returned to the government.

The FBI raided Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida on the 8th of this month. On the 12th, with the approval of a federal district court judge in the United States, the search warrant executed by investigators when they raided Mar-a-Lago was made public. The U.S. Department of Justice is investigating former President Trump for three alleged criminal offenses, including violations of the Espionage Act, improper handling of federal documents and obstruction of justice, search warrants show. If convicted, Trump could be fined or imprisoned. A related list shows that investigators took a number of items from Mar-a-Lago, including some documents marked as “top secret.”

Trump issued a statement on the 12th saying that the documents had been declassified, slamming the US Department of Justice for “playing political games”.

British media: Bipartisan rivalry has become a “black hole in the center of American politics”

The raid on Trump’s residence has exacerbated the tear in American society. The Democratic and Republican parties in the United States have attacked each other, Trump’s supporters and opponents are tit-for-tat, and the American media has also divided into two factions. After analysis by a data statistics company, it was found that on the 8th, that is, the day Trump’s residence was searched, the number of posts mentioning “civil war” on social media suddenly surged, and multiple accounts bluntly declared that they would “launch a civil war in the United States.”

The infighting in the United States has also aroused the attention of the international community. The British “Economist” said that the bipartisanship in the United States has become a “black hole in the center of American politics”, and social divisions have intensified and political conflicts have escalated.