the seasonal return to beaches and restaurants

Waiter, bartender, dishwasher, lifeguard and cleaner. After losing their Citizenship Income, several “employable” members of the 159,000 families hitherto affected by the stop are already pouring into seasonal jobs, looking for a team to make ends meet. This is the phenomenon that is beginning to be seen above all in Southern Italy and which primarily involves tourism and catering, starting from the seaside resorts, where the demand for work is greater in this summer period. Also seen the boom in tourists who flock to seaside resorts. These are temporary jobs, which do not give any kind of long-term economic security, but which meet the demands of companies in the sector, who have been desperately looking for staff for months now.

Stop the basic income, back to seasonal jobs

“We are seeing former income earners proposing themselves in hotels and accommodation facilities especially in regions such as Campania, Puglia and Sicily,” Marina Lalli, president of Federturismo, explains to Il Messaggero. «In general – she adds – these are mostly people who do not have specific job qualifications and who can come in handy, for example, for doing the dishwashing in the kitchen or for cleaning the common areas in accommodation facilities. In short, all those profiles that can be entered in the running for seasonal needs». Federturismo denounces a lack of personnel for hundreds of thousands of employees. “We hope – concludes Lalli – that a few tens of thousands will come from former income earners, even if there is no time this summer for training: in the meantime they can be used for less skilled jobs, then if they are trained they will also be able to carry out other tasks in the next tourist seasons. Even in the catering sector, the former income earners are trying to enter the race in the middle of the summer. «There are people who took the subsidy until July and who show up in our companies – explains Silvio Moretti, work manager of Fipe (Italian Federation of public establishments) – but also restaurants and bars that intensify their activity and look for the personnel to employ. There are such cases throughout Italy, especially in tourist and seaside areas, where the possibility of being hired on a temporary basis is higher these days”. According to Moretti, in fact, “the companies that have started the season already have their own staff, but if they find themselves uncovered, they can turn to these people, who can make temporary replacements”. According to Fipe, even companies in large cities, starting from Florence, are moving to intercept former recipients of the Citizenship Income, for seasonal and non-seasonal jobs.

The other duties

One sector that so far does not seem to be involved is agriculture. According to Roberto Caponi, work manager of Confagricoltura, “at the moment there is no revival of interest in agricultural work on the part of these subjects”. “We have an overall shortage of 100,000 workers – he adds – only partially filled by non-EU citizens: it would be necessary to reduce the shortage as much as possible, even with former income earners: they could carry out less qualified jobs, with skills that can be acquired in a few days ». According to the latest report by Unioncamere, companies are looking for 32,701 workers among the unqualified professions, including those involved in the movement and delivery of goods (with a difficulty of finding 33.5% by companies), staff for the custody of buildings, equipment and goods (difficult to find in 22.7% of cases), construction workers (42.6% cannot be found), manufacturing workers (difficult to find in 42.9% of cases) . For all these tasks, however, a general training may be necessary, so as to make the former income recipients perfectly able to work. In any case, then, we need to see the salaries offered: it is not certain that they are always higher than the threshold of the average 500 euros per month of the Citizenship Income.

