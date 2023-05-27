The second Banja Luka carnival | Magazine

The second Banja Luka carnival was held today in the city center on Vrbas.

Source: Vedran Ševčuk

In a great atmosphere, with lots of singing, dancing and laughter, the big carnival procession from the National Theater of Republika Srpska arrived at Trg Krajine, where the central event was held.

Numerous Banja Luka residents and guests could enjoy the beauty and variety of costumes of over 30 carnival groups, as well as the spectacular performance of Brazilian samba dancers and the “Kubalkanika” band, along with the “Mirror Crew” performance.

The organizers of this event are the Association of Citizens, Center for Education for Work with Children and Youth “MIS Banja Luka” and the City of Banja Luka.

Even the mayor Draško Stanivuković couldn’t resist the atmosphere, so he also danced…

“We have many guests and friends from all over the region, Europe and the world. Banja Luka is happy, cheerful, full of guests and simply everyone enjoys the costumes and the beautiful atmosphere. This is something new, but I see that our fellow citizens are welcoming it with joy.” Stanivuković said.

View the gallery:

(WORLD)