The second edition of Impossible Sound arrives

Imposible Sound is a festival concept born and forged in Castilla la Manchawhich is held in the tourist town of Almagro (Ciudad Real)). It was created with the aim of valuing its land, its products, its gastronomy and its culture. His vocation to integrate music into the region’s cultural offer is evident with a brave, modern and varied line-up, with some of the most important bands on the national independent scene. Confirmations for this year are Belako, Corizonas, Joe Twilight, Airbag y A wheel.

The festival, which is held on September 23, has decided to bet on a change of location for the convenience of the public and artists. For this reason this year it will be held in the Almagro Bullring. In addition, throughout the weekend you can visit the Record Fair in the vicinity of the Plaza Mayor.

Tickets are already on sale at Entradium.

