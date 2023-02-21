The Bilborock room will host from March 24 to 26 the Bilbao Damba Festival with eight musical performances, among other activities.

The second edition of Bilbao Damba Festivall will be held on March 24, 25 and 26 in the Bilborock room with music, dance and theater from an anti-racist perspective. This festival seeks to create a space for recognition and repair of diversity through music above all, but also dance and theater.

The musical program includes performances by artists such as the Bilbao Mad Muaselthe algorteña Africa Bibangthe Navarrese group Katanga Dubthe Equatorial Guinean musician based in Vallekas Lion Sittesinger & songwriter aka Bryan Peña Ryhanand Equatorial Guinean singer-songwriter and producer Romy So Loveamong others.

Behind the initiative is the rapper Betto Snay, Angolan rapper, based in the Bilbao neighborhood of San Francisco for two decades, whose projects revolve around the claim of diversity, tolerance and telling the reality of his neighbors. His latest project is called “cardboard bed” whose objective is to improve the situation of the homeless.

Bilbao Damba Festival

March 24-26 · Bilborock · Appetizer

Friday 24 · 20h

Mad Muasel / Katanga Dub / Romy So Love / Afrodelicius

Saturday 25th · 8pm

Ryhan / Afrika Bibang / Lion Sitté / Afrodelicius / DJ Slimdaze

Sunday 26 · 19h · Free admission

Theater “Between the Worlds”

Theater Company “Outsiders”