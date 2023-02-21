Home World The second edition of the Bilbao Damba Festival arrives at the end of March
World

The second edition of the Bilbao Damba Festival arrives at the end of March

by admin
The second edition of the Bilbao Damba Festival arrives at the end of March

The Bilborock room will host from March 24 to 26 the Bilbao Damba Festival with eight musical performances, among other activities.

The second edition of Bilbao Damba Festivall will be held on March 24, 25 and 26 in the Bilborock room with music, dance and theater from an anti-racist perspective. This festival seeks to create a space for recognition and repair of diversity through music above all, but also dance and theater.

The musical program includes performances by artists such as the Bilbao Mad Muaselthe algorteña Africa Bibangthe Navarrese group Katanga Dubthe Equatorial Guinean musician based in Vallekas Lion Sittesinger & songwriter aka Bryan Peña Ryhanand Equatorial Guinean singer-songwriter and producer Romy So Loveamong others.

Behind the initiative is the rapper Betto Snay, Angolan rapper, based in the Bilbao neighborhood of San Francisco for two decades, whose projects revolve around the claim of diversity, tolerance and telling the reality of his neighbors. His latest project is called “cardboard bed” whose objective is to improve the situation of the homeless.

Bilbao Damba Festival
March 24-26 · Bilborock · Appetizer

Friday 24 · 20h
Mad Muasel / Katanga Dub / Romy So Love / Afrodelicius

Saturday 25th · 8pm
Ryhan / Afrika Bibang / Lion Sitté / Afrodelicius / DJ Slimdaze

Sunday 26 · 19h · Free admission
Theater “Between the Worlds”
Theater Company “Outsiders”

See also  Protests against U.S. violations of Venezuelan government’s suspension of dialogue with the opposition_Cape Verde

You may also like

Zelensky against Berlusconi: “Nobody bombed his house or...

6.4-magnitude earthquake hits southern Turkey Turkish Ministry of...

What are the missiles that Meloni promised Kiev

Bećirović requested an evaluation of the constitutionality of...

Mysterious object in Japan | Magazine

Marconi, Nedelcearu and Valente work separately

asked for the trial of 42 bosses and...

Let’s go wild with Banana Splits!

Rossella Gentile: invitation to the Italian manga.

The Xaverians of Salerno host the homeless

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy