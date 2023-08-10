The second edition of the Río Verbena Fest arrives

He River Verbena Fest It was born last year and aims to place the city of Pontevedra on the map of major festivals with the best independent music artists and the top urban music. This year’s poster will count as headliner with the group Old Morlawho arrives with his tour “ground wire“. Another of the great national indie artists, the Galician Joel Lopez He will be with his live show and his music full of Ibero-American rhythms. The duo SFDK is one of the most important rap groups in Spain with themes that are already hymns and that do not stop innovating in each work. the young argentinian Thunder He is another of the festival’s main artists, who is already a worldwide phenomenon in urban music.

In addition to these big names, the festival boasts a lineup packed with other established and emerging artists, such as Certain People, Jenny and the Mexicats, Chroma, Galician Army, Desconcerto, Thom Archi, La Mosca Valiente, Flecha Wallona, ​​Blanco Palamera, The Rapants y suicide drivers.

The schedules of the performances for both days have already been published, and they remain as follows. On Friday 25 the doors will open at 6:30 p.m. and the first concert will be Chroma at 7:15 p.m. When it ends at 8:00 p.m., they will continue Thunder, The Brave Fly, SDFK, O Rabelo, Dellafuente at 00:00, and the last two performances will be those of Tom Archi at 01 a.m. and at Certain People at 01:45. The following day the doors will open at 5:30 p.m. and the Disconcerto day will open at 6:00 p.m. they will follow Blanco Palmera, Conductores Suicidas, Jenny And The Mexicats, Marilia Monzón, Xoel López, Flehca Valona and to close ancient Morla at 11:45 p.m. Galician Army at 02 a.m.

Tickets for the festival are available to purchase through their weband there is the possibility of acquiring both a general subscription and a ticket for a single day.

