the second expansion Rally Adventure, arrives in a month

the second expansion Rally Adventure, arrives in a month

As promised, tonight Playground Games finally announced the second major expansion of Forza Horizon 5: it will be called Rally Adventure and we will be able to play it from 29 March.

As with the first, this expansion will also be included for all owners of the Premium Add-on Package or purchasable separately, and as the title itself suggests, it will see us darting in a rally event and a new map, the Sierra Nueva.

Here is the first official description and the announcement trailer.

The Adventure of Forza Horizon 5 Rally it’s here! Drive specially recreated rally monsters and conquer the rugged Sierra Nueva. Join three rally teams and attack Horizon’s most exciting courses in Horizon Rally e Horizon Races. Feel the intensity of the huge dust trails and the deformable sand roads on board of 10 new cars and experience the explosion of anti-lag flames. Explore dramatic cratersa abandoned quarry e a fully destructible palm forest.

