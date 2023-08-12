The second festival night of Freshwave 2023 | Entertainment

After two fantastic festival nights, due to the cancellation of Argy’s performance, Joris Voorn is closing the Freshwave festival in 2023.

Argy has canceled his performance at this year’s Freshwave festival for legitimate reasons, of a private nature, and will be replaced by the fantastic Joris Voorn, a legendary tech name, who contributed to electronic music through his performances at the world‘s biggest festivals, music publishing and excellent production, and through his the affirmation was simultaneously affirmed by the electronic music scene of the Dutch metropolis and the epicenter of the techno sound of Amsterdam.

The past festival evening was marked, among others, by the performances of the headliner of this year’s edition of Freshwave, Miss Monique, who delighted the visitors at the Kastel with her premiere performance, and the returnee to the Main stage, Ilario Alicante, whose performance, just like the previous one at the Freshwave festival, will be recounted for a long time.

Over 30 performers are waiting for you on a total of 5 festival stages tonight, and performances by: JORIS VOORN, Eelke Kleijn, Nebs Jack, Devito, Sara Jo, Pero Full House, Forest People, and many others await you!

The timetable is published on the festival website.

All kinds of tickets are on sale for the upcoming Freshwave, which will take place from 10-12. in August to the Kastel fortress in Banja Luka to gather some of the most desirable regional and world performers! We remind you that Regular Freshwave tickets are on sale:

– A REGULAR 3-day ticket is available at a price of 45€/89 KM

– A REGULAR 1-day ticket is available at a price of 18 €/35 KM

– A REGULAR 3-day VIP ticket is available at a price of 75€/149KM

– REGULAR 1-day VIP ticket is available at a price of 30€/59KM

By purchasing VIP tickets, you get the benefits of access to the festival’s VIP zone, which is located next to the festival’s Main stage, and in which, in addition to the best position at the festival, visitors can enjoy the highest level of catering service, a cocktail bar, separate tables, special access to a separate toilet, with a limited number of visitors , that is, maximum comfort at the festival itself.

Festival tickets are available at the ticket service kupikartu.ba. Secure your Freshwave2023 tickets in time.

See the gallery from the second festival night.



