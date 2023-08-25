The Second International Book Fair (FIL) Honduras 2023: Celebrating Latin American Culture and the Friendship with Argentina

The Second International Book Fair (FIL) Honduras 2023 was officially inaugurated in Tegucigalpa, with Argentina as the guest country. The opening ceremony took place at the National Pedagogical University Francisco Morazan and was led by Anarella Vélez, the head of the Secretary of Culture in the Arts and Heritage of the Peoples of Honduras. Vélez expressed her hopes of cultivating a deep Latin American and universal vocation through the fair, emphasizing that culture is the strongest link that unites people and nations.

The fair aims to celebrate publishing culture, poetry, and literary discourse from creators across different latitudes. Vélez highlighted that the event serves as a tribute to the long-standing friendship between Honduras and Argentina, demonstrating the strong influence of these nations’ culture and art worldwide.

In addition to promoting literature and cultural exchange, Vélez also advocated for the protection and conservation of ecosystems and species. He specifically mentioned the capybara, a large rodent known as the “water pig,” whose population is in danger of extinction due to hunting in Argentina. Vélez stressed the importance of defending this social species, which lives in communities ranging from 20 to 100 individuals.

Pablo Vilas, the Argentine ambassador in Tegucigalpa, emphasized the significance of FIL Honduras as a unifying platform for Latin American culture. He also highlighted the participation of special education children in the inauguration of the event, showcasing inclusivity and diversity.

Notably, the fair featured the presentation of a book that represents the voices of Honduran women. Argentine writer Patricia Dagatti explained that the invitation to participate originated from a small publishing house in Córdoba, Argentina. This publishing house produced the first anthology of Honduran women’s microfiction, anthologized by writer José Celaya. The book, which will be presented at the fair, aims to amplify the voices of Honduran women and contribute to their recognition and visibility.

FIL Honduras 2023 serves as a cultural milestone and facilitates the exchange of ideas and literature among participating nations. The event embodies the importance of cultural diplomacy and promotes a deeper understanding and appreciation of Latin American culture and literature.

