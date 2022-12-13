There is a place where Belgian investigators think they will find the real treasure of the Qatar connection. Not the hand trolley full of fifty and twenty euro notes, for a total of 650 thousand, from Eva Kaili’s father. Not the half-million duffel bag home of Pier Antonio Panzeri. The real stake, they argue, is another: the current accounts – the one in Belgium of course, but even more abroad, between Qatar and Morocco – of the NGO Fight Impunity, the organization that Panzeri had created to fight the impunity and which instead seems to have become its manifesto.