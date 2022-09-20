United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned the world that the world is “in crisis”. (Credit: SALVATORE DI NOLFI/POOL/AFP/Getty Images)

[Watch China, September 20, 2022]UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned before the opening of the high-level meeting of the UN General Assembly on Tuesday (September 20) that our world is “perilous”, so Leaders who have gathered for a summit at United Nations headquarters in New York for the first time in three years amid the coronavirus pandemic must deal with conflict, climate catastrophe and rising poverty and inequality, as well as a deepening division between great powers since Russia invaded Ukraine.

Gutierrez made similar appeals in several speeches ahead of the opening of the high-level segment of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly.

Gutierrez said that leaders not only faced the “difficult” task of saving the “actually burning” planet, but also dealt with the ongoing new crown epidemic. He also noted that “the lack of financing for the recovery in developing countries has led to a crisis not seen in a generation” that has hit education, health and women’s rights.

Gutierrez will speak on the state of our world at the high-level segment of the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly, which opens Tuesday. The United Nations spokeswoman, Stephane Dujarric, was quoted as saying by the Associated Press that the secretary-general’s speech would deliver “a sober, substantive and meaningful response to a world where “geopolitical divisions put us all at risk.” problem-solving oriented reporting.”

“His speech will not be sugar-coated, but he will give reasons for hope,” Dujarric told reporters on Monday.

The high-level meeting of the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly was held in the shadow of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict. The first major war in Europe since World War II not only led to a global food crisis, but also triggered the biggest division between great powers since the end of the Cold War.

However, according to the latest statistics, there are still nearly 150 heads of state and government on the list of speeches at the UN General Assembly. According to the Associated Press, this means that despite the fragmentation of our planet, the United Nations remains the preferred meeting place for presidents, prime ministers, monarchs and ministers. Not only are they here to express their views on world affairs, but they can also meet privately to discuss challenges on the global agenda and hopefully make progress.

For many countries, the Russian invasion of Ukraine is the topic of the most attention at this session of the General Assembly. The Russian invasion not only directly violated Ukraine’s sovereignty, but also raised fears of a nuclear disaster at Europe’s largest nuclear power plant in southeastern Ukraine, occupied by Russian forces.

Many world leaders will try this week to prevent the Russian-Ukrainian war from escalating and to restore peace and stability in Europe, but diplomats are not expecting any breakthrough.

After the outbreak of the Russian-Ukrainian war, the exports of these two major exporters of grains and fertilizers were restricted, which triggered a global food crisis, and developing countries were hit the hardest. There are also many countries where inflation has skyrocketed and the cost of living has skyrocketed. These will also be the subject of discussion in the UN General Assembly.

The United Nations held a meeting on Monday on the United Nations’ 2030 goals, which include ending extreme poverty, ensuring all children have access to education and achieving gender equality. In his speech, Gutierrez said that many of the world‘s more pressing crises “make it easy to set aside our long-term development priorities”.

Gutierrez stressed, however, that some things cannot wait, including education, dignified employment, full equal rights for women and girls, comprehensive health care and practical action on the climate crisis. He called for public and private financing and investment, and he specifically called for peace.

The death and state funeral of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II has drawn world leaders to London and brought a last-minute shock to the agenda of the high-level meeting of the United Nations General Assembly. Diplomats and UN staff have had to re-align leaders’ travel plans, the timing of events and the sequencing of their speeches at the General Assembly.

The speeches at the UN General Assembly in 2020 were all held online due to the new crown epidemic, while last year was a combination of on-site speeches and online speeches. This year’s UN General Assembly has fully resumed its live speeches, with only one exception: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The UN General Assembly on Friday voted to let Zelensky, who had to remain at home to perform “defense and security duties” because of “continued foreign incursions” and military attacks, over objections from Russia and several of its allies, through a pre-recorded statement. Video of speech at the General Assembly.

By convention, Brazil is always the first speaker after the opening of the UN General Assembly every year, while the US president as the host is always the second speaker. But because Biden attended the Queen’s state funeral in London on Monday and was unable to make his speech at the General Assembly on Tuesday, his speech this year was postponed until Wednesday morning.

