With the approval of the Chamber of Deputies dated Thursday 10 March of the unified text of the bills aimed at introducing into our legal system “provisions on medically assisted voluntary death”, i.e. concerning assisted suicide, the legislator tries to implant, in the field of so-called “civil rights”, an essential addition to civilization. This in order to fill, on the basis of the filling criteria provided by the Constitutional Court, that unbearable legislative gap in terms of end of life.

On the other hand, the regulatory framework outlined by the constitutional jurisprudence in the Cappato/Antoniani case cannot be said to be exhaustive. Having limited his intervention to the removal of a wound constitutional in point of assisted suicide, it is worth noting how the Court only dealt with the criminal fate of those who, upon the emergence of very punctual conditions, facilitate the person who has matured the intention to die in the fulfillment of the irreparable and dramatic choice . Mutatis mutandis, the speech can also be extended to the law of 22 December 2017, n. 219, governing the informed consent to the health treatment proposed by the doctor, as well as the legal regime underlying the advance expression of one’s will in terms of health treatments. While allowing seriously ill patients to let themselves die by refusing or interrupting support devices (such as artificial ventilation, hydration or nutrition), with binding effects on third parties, it does not enable medical personnel to implement active treatments aimed at causing death in a short period of time (e.g. through the administration of a lethal drug). With this forcing (the patient) to undergo, in the hypothesis given, a slower course: this alternative – paraphrasing what was stated by the Consulta with ordinance n. 207 of 2018 – therefore itself assessable as less responsive to the personal vision of the worthy to die and to a greater extent full of suffering for the people who are dear to him. Hence, in our system, a law of a non-criminal nature is still indispensable. And the relative parliamentary initiative, corollary of the aforesaid requirement, now crosses the steepest obstacle, since – as will be said shortly – the coagulum of a majority in the Senate cannot be taken for granted at all, given that the political upheavals purpose they seem to move on a route dangerously exposed to enemy sniping.

First, however, let’s talk about the content. In fact, what does the text passed by the Chamber provide? The underlying purpose of the measure is to begins clarified: regulating the right to request medical assistance from an incurable patient, in order to put an end to one’s life with dignity (Articles 1 and 2). The prerogative, having established the drastic decisiveness of the remedy, is ascribed exclusively to a person who is in the following and concomitant circumstances: a) first of all, in a state of disease, attested by the attending physician and by the specialist who is treating him, to which an irreversible situation with a poor prognosis is correlated or an irreversible clinical condition, such as to cause, in both cases , physical and psychological suffering considered absolutely intolerable by the sick person; b) and then, in the condition of being kept alive through life-sustaining medical treatments, the interruption of which would cause death (art. 3). In a nutshell, the preconditions for the “approval” of the facilitating conduct of immediate causation of death reside in the certification of the pathological conditions, in the artificiality of keeping alive and in the endurance of excessive suffering. It should also be noted that the prerequisites and conditions for the institute’s experimental material require a surplus of guarantees. With regard to the completion of the request for medically assisted voluntary death, it will have to be expressed, in fact, by means of an autonomous, free and conscious act of will, manifested in the forms prescribed by the articulated (public deed or authenticated private agreement), by a subject adult fully capable of understanding and wanting; the act, revocable in any form and moment, can also be expressed through different methods (video recording or other suitable device), when it is the particular conditions of the person affected by the evil that impose it (articles 3 and 4). Once the request has been forwarded to the general practitioner or to the doctor who is treating him, the process of social-welfare accompaniment and medical-health information begins, aimed at supporting the patient in the process of making him responsible for the choice, from which the highlighting of the consequences of the decision, the presentation of possible therapeutic alternatives and the experiment of the attempt to involve in a path of palliative care (articles 3 and 4). This does not mean that the health personnel involved can still raise conscientious objection by means of a declaration to this, with exemption from carrying out those procedures and activities specifically aimed at suicide (art. 6). To point out, there is also the stage of cross-checks, left to the superintendency of the National Health Service. On the basis of the report prepared by the doctor in charge regarding the clinical, psychological, social and family status of the applicant, in which to report, among other things, the reasons generating the assumption of the suicidal will, theiter he may have been immediately arrested – the doctor does not transmit the request to the collegial body with consultative functions due to the clear lack of the aforementioned conditions – or followed up. In this second hypothesis, it is up to the territorially competent Clinical Evaluation Committee to express a reasoned opinion regarding the existence of the conditions and requirements established by law. In the event of a positive orientation, the intervention of the health management of the local health company or of the health management of the reference hospital is finally ordered, in order to activate the verification procedure for identifying the place of death (domicile of the patient or hospital facility). Conversely, if the doctor decides not to send the request or if the Committee dismisses his notthe possibility remains for the interested person to appeal to the judge (art. 5).

On the political level, however, it is immediately important to note a new proactiveness exhibited by the parliamentary groupings most committed to fighting on the front of the dossier of an ethical nature. It is clear that Parliament is trying to get out of the ford it has been in for some time, not only at the end of life, but, at wider latitudes, in the act of positivizing “civil rights”. With what outcome, however, will the facts decide it. Be that as it may, if the good pace is perceptible, the same cannot be said in terms of a parliamentary strategy. Fresh from the burning capitulation on the Zan’s line of fire, effective countermeasures, to tell the truth, it does not seem that the yellow-red political forces, promoters of the ongoing legislative codification process, have adopted any. The political direction given to the bill by progressive alignments with various (and questionable) titles appears once again canonized by the breakthrough by the reluctant senatorial patrols of a centre-right firmly cohesive on identity issues. Then there is the fact that it is necessary to deal with a block of formations already trained in “trench warfare”, thanks to the well-known discords that impetuously appeared on the benches of the hemicycles of the Chamber and Senate at the time of the parliamentary debate on the introduction of preventive measures to acts of violence based on gender identity. This means that, numbers in hand, for the unwary reformers, the political-parliamentary path promises to be strewn with pitfalls. Without a credible compromising posture, theiter in the Senate it is above all exposed to the more than probable trigger of procedural traps concocted by those who publicly oppose the provision. Added to this is the need to deal with the inexorable I distinguish who, especially within groups operating in a regime of freedom of conscience, can contribute to invalidating the success of the reform through “objective parliamentarians”. The last but not leastwe must bear in mind the weight exercised by that inertial aggregate of resistant bodies, excellently represented in the media and traditionally inserted in the vital nerve centers of society, which find it hard to hear about certain topics.

But beyond a very partial overview regarding the curvature of the assembly dynamics and conditioning exogenous factors, we cannot divine the response of the parliamentary law initiative. From which, to be aware of his fate, it pays to be patient: yesI will tell you some time.