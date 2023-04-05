In Morocco you protest for weeks against a sentence for rape. Three men abused an 11-year-old girl for months, called by the newspapers only with the initial of her name: S. After the violence suffered, S. she became pregnant and gave birth to her at the age of 12 . One of the three men was sentenced to two years in prison, the other two to eighteen months. The Moroccan penal code provides for higher penalties, but also leaves full discretion to the judges in applying extenuating circumstances. Today there was a new demonstration outside the court of Rabat, the country’s capital, to denounce how this discretion often translates into impunity for rapists.

The first person to tell the story of S. and to make it a public case was the sociologist Soumaya Naamane Guessous who wrote an open letter to the Minister of Justice which was published last March 28 in a local newspaper. In the letter it is said that S. she lived near Tiflet, in northwestern Morocco: she is the daughter of a shepherd and a peasant woman, and she never went to school. In the spring of 2021, while she was home alone, S. lei was raped by a man who is now 22 years old. The violence was also repeated in the following days and was also committed by a second 37-year-old man, a relative of the first, and by a third man who was a neighbor of S. and who is now 32 years old. The teenage granddaughter of one of her three was also involved in the abuses: she was asked to check that no one came during the violence and she witnessed the rapes on several occasions. All three men threatened S. to her by telling her that if she told anyone about what she had been through about her they would kill her and her family. S. didn’t speak for months.

Guessous then recounted that during a rape, one of the men had noticed S.’s belly and had spread the rumor that the girl was “of loose morals”. The father S., warned of these rumors by a neighbor, took his daughter to a doctor: she was eight months pregnant. On March 9, 2022, S.’s father spoke to the police and the three men were arrested. On March 15, S. gave birth and DNA testing showed that her pregnancy was the result of one of the rapes. “However, no law obliges the rapist to recognize the child, much less keep it,” Guessous added.

The three men were tried in Rabat, S. appeared in court with her father, grandmother and newborn son. And on March 20 they were sentenced: one of the three to two years in prison and the other two to eighteen months. Two of them, taking pre-trial detention into account, will be released in less than six months. They were also sentenced to total compensation of an amount corresponding to around 4,500 euros.

The Penal Code of Morocco predicts that the rape of a minor can be punished with ten to twenty years’ imprisonment. The penalty is increased from twenty to thirty years if there has been “defloration”, that is, if the minor or minor had never had sexual relations before. The judges who dealt with the case of S. instead granted various extenuating circumstances to the three defendants, due, such as reports the site Medias24, to their “social conditions”, to the “absence of a criminal record” and to the fact that “the punishment provided for by law is severe when compared to the crimes committed”. In fact, the penal code leaves full discretion to the judges in applying extenuating circumstances, as the judges themselves recalled in the sentence: «The court takes into consideration from time to time the seriousness of the facts and the personality of the criminal, having the possibility, if deems it necessary, to grant the benefit of extenuating circumstances since no legal text excludes it”.

Stephanie Willman Bordat, of Mobilizing for Rights Associates (MRA), an association based in Rabat that deals with the rights of women and girls, commented that “there is a real problem of criminal procedure here”. The discretion of the judges on the application of extenuating circumstances «has as a consequence the reduction of the applicable penalties or even that of not applying them at all. This leaves judges free to base their decisions on sexist stereotypes. Willman Bordat also explained that in cases of sexual violence against minors or women, the application of extenuating circumstances “to promote impunity” of the perpetrators is widespread. In short, S.’s case is not isolated.

In 2012 a 16-year-old girl, Amina Filali, committed suicide after being forced to marry her rapist. An article of the penal code, at the time, in fact provided for this possibility. The teenager’s death had provoked very large protests even outside Morocco which led, in 2014, to the repeal of that law. «Like Amina, S. is a sacrificial victim», Guessous said: «We hope at least that her ordeal can help the situation progress. This kind of injustice must not happen again.”

In the meantime, the INSAF association (National Institution of

Solidarity with Women in Difficulty): she made S. known on social networks because a woman who had approached the little girl in court, had her story told and published it on social networks. S. and her son had doctors, paediatricians and psychologists at their disposal. They were given clothes, milk and what they needed. S., the association said, will be supported until she is completely independent. She is now almost 13, she goes to school and goes back to her family on the weekends to take care of her son.

Many associations, movements, academics and intellectuals have mobilized to ask for the sentence on the rapists of S. to be revised and to denounce the fact that the “lightness” of the sentences tends to characterize cases of sexual violence committed against women and minors: “Two years imprisonment when the law provides for up to thirty years for this type of crime. What extenuating circumstances did the judges find? In this case, there are only aggravating circumstances», said for example Fouzia Yassine, coordinator of the network that was created after the sentence and which is organizing the protests. Anthropologist and writer Yasmine Chami, who launched a petition which has collected more than 33,000 signatures to date, has in turn said: «Does this mean that a little girl’s life is worth nothing? That her physical and mental integrity are worth even less? Or does it mean instead that the culture of rape is part of the mentality of the judges, and that women’s bodies do not deserve protection and respect in our society?»

After the protests, the Minister of Justice also intervened in S.’s case. In a statement to the press, Abdellatif Ouahbi said he was “shocked” by the sentence, saying the prosecutor had already appealed.