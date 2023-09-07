The September issue of Mondo Sonoro (2023) is already on the streets

We return after the summer break with a number full of good music and with the American Jon Batiste as the protagonist of our cover.

Jon Batiste he is a big star. Right now it is at stratospheric levels, although deep down there are not so many differences between that boy who, for seven years, directed the band of Steve Colbert’s The Late Show and the author of “World Music Radio” (Universal, 23).

The fourth disc of Jungle, “Volcano” (AWAL/ Popstock!, 23), is undoubtedly the most energetic, rabid and liberating of his entire career; a work of sound archeology in which layers and sediments are added to the soul, neo-funk and electronic essence of the British duo. We speak with Josh Lloyd-Watson.

There are those who try to emulate them, but in reality there is no other band like The Hives. And we are not talking about the past, but also about the present that marks his new album, “The Death Of Randy Fitzsimmons” (FUGA/Music PAs Usual, 23).

of sailing come back with “I keep watering” (Belako Rekors/BMG, 23), a new album that represents another step in an impeccable career, and in which they continue to demonstrate their personal and musical coherence.

“Dead Club City” (RCA/Sony, 23) makes it clear that Nothing But Thieves they wanted to explore new horizons in their music, to play with their forms and their universe. About him we talked with them, months before they return to visit our country.

Bailonga and vindictive. That is the spirit of the popular party that has mounted Rodrigo Cuevas in “Pilgrimage Manual” (Sony, 23). The Asturian’s new album, produced by Eduardo Cabra (ex Calle 13), is more electronic and more pop, but without abandoning folk (delicious interludes!). A milestone of “collage”.

Con “I move with God” (Patron Ent, 23), Cruz Cafuné has emerged as the new number one of national rap. He doesn’t say it, the data says it. And an audience that sees in him a different rapper from the rest.

Alison Goldfrapp is making us dance like nobody else. she gets it with “The Love Invention” (BMG, 23), an album in which he feels free to look at the eighties and italodisco, but with a contemporary sound.

Time passes, but the scars remain. Some even serve as inspiration for a record like “Super Horror” (Primavera Labels, 23), the new work by the Argentines He Killed A Motorized Policemanand also to generate hope as an answer.

Bethany Cosentino I had the need to fly alone. It was time for her to do it

and he has not hesitated for a moment. All you have to do is listen to “Natural Disaster” (Concord/ Music As Usual, 23), to see that he is serious.

So far everything that concerns the most extensive interviews in the magazine, but you can also find articles on Guadalupe Plata, the Colombian rapper Nanpa Básico and an extensive review of Suede’s first album. And don’t forget either, that you can consult our reviews sections dedicated to the news that have appeared during these days in terms of records, comics, books, movies, podcasts and series.

And, like every month, you can enjoy a playlist with the contents of the issue so that you can add soundtracks to your reading.

