The images show the woman handing over the figurine and then sitting down nearby

The official investigation — for high-profile murder — is based on testimonies cross-referenced with images from security cameras. According to the first reconstruction, a girl showed up holding a gift for nationalist blogger Vladlen Tatarsky: a former prisoner born in Donbass who joined the pro-Russian militias in 2014, then became a citizen in 2021.

Initially the guards would have stopped her by telling her to leave the package near the door and – according to Darya’s words – they would have even joked that it might contain a bomb. After a couple of jokes she resumed the gift and walked to the meeting room where Tatarsky was about to speak, whose real name was Maxim Fomin, 40 years. A short movie shows a young woman from behind quickly enter the room, at the entrance – strangely – you don’t notice any checks. The Russian media reported that in recent months there had been threats against the victim.

In another clip, a man is seen handing the blogger a statuette then placed on a tablethe possible gift-trap that he would hide about 200 grams of explosive. Then a third, wider clip: Tatarsky takes the “bust”, puts it back in the box and invites the girl to sit down a short distance to her left. And at some point she makes a gesture with outstretched hands. Finally there is the explosionthe broken glass: in total there would be 32 injured. Is the woman who appears just before the bang the attacker or another person? She and she stood nearby knowing there was a bomb? Unharmed? How reliable or complete are the videos?

Also in the video there is a man in dark to the blogger’s right but this figure “disappears” just before the explosion. For some it could be the clue of a cut. Is it malicious manipulation or a way to shorten the “piece”? We are always in the field of guesswork and also a propaganda struggle. (text by Guido Olimpio)