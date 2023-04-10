Nikola Radičević was the hero in Bilbao’s win over Barcelona in the Endesa League.

Source: Twitter/@ACBCOM

Barca fell, it was brought down by a Serb! Former Red Star playmaker Nikola Radičević scored a three-pointer in the last moments of the match to give Bilbao victory on home turf against the Catalans – 82.80.

Šarunas Jasikevičius’ super team fell from the top of the Endesa League and now Baskonia has a chance to finish first in the regular part of the competition ahead of Real and Barca.

With 6.8 seconds to go, Bilbao took the ball out of the box, and then it went into Radičević’s hands. The Denver Nuggets draft pick received the ball. made space for himself and kicked over Nikolas Laprovitola. The ball went in like a drop and there were less than three seconds left in the match.

Barcelona failed to organize an attack to equalize or win and in the end the match ended with a score of 82:80 for Bilbao. Now Barcelona and Real are tied for first place with 21 wins and five losses each, while Baskonia is third with 21 wins and four losses, but the team from Vitoria plays its match later this round. Look at Radičević’s trio that solved everything:

Smith was the most effective for the home team with 22 points, Emir Sulejmanović scored 13, and Nikola Radičević added four assists with 11 points. On the other side, Abrines scored 17, Mirotic 13, and Laprovitol 12 points, while Nikola Kalinic did not play in this match.

We met Radičević in the Sevilla jersey, then he moved to Crvena zvezda, and he also played for Gran Canaria, Trento, Murcia, Promiteas, Sopot and Lietkabelis before Bilbao.