The Serbian government sent a letter to NATO Kosovo Force to send Serbian military and police to Kosovo

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2022-12-16 23:09

CCTV News Client News Serbian President Vucic said on the evening of the 15th local time that the Serbian government made a decision that night and would send a letter to the NATO Forces in Kosovo in accordance with UN Security Council Resolution 1244, requesting to send up to 1,000 Serbian soldiers and police. to Kosovo. The letter will first be sent by e-mail on the evening of the 15th, and the written document will be handed over to the commander of the NATO Kosovo Force on the 16th. Vucic emphasized: “The decision was unanimously adopted at the Serbian government meeting. The only requirement of the Serbian side is that the relevant parties abide by international law.”

When Vucic was a guest on Serbia’s national TV program that night, he also stated that the NATO Kosovo force is unlikely to agree to Serbia’s request, but he hopes that this decision by the Serbian side can help ease tension in northern Kosovo.

Serb residents in northern Kosovo set up barricades on local main roads on the 10th to protest the arrest of a former Kosovo Serb policeman, sparking clashes.

Kosovo is an autonomous province of the former Yugoslav Republic of Serbia, which was managed by the United Nations after the Kosovo War in 1999. In 2008, Kosovo unilaterally declared independence, and Serbia has always insisted on its sovereignty over Kosovo. (Headquarters reporter Zhao Hongchao)