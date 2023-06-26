Home » The Serbian national team did not want to play against Kosovo Sports
The Serbian beach volleyball team withdrew after the provocation of the representative of the self-proclaimed “Kosovo”.

Izvor: Facebook/Volleyball Federation of Kosovo

The Serbian national team did not want to play against the “Kosovo” team in the round of 16 of the Balkan Beach Volleyball Championship in Turkey. The Serbian team did not want to perform after the provocation of volleyball players from the so-called Kosovo, whose volleyball players “posted” photos on Facebook in which they pose symbolizing the double-headed eagle symbol with their hands.

While our competitors Vukašin Rajković and Marko Makarić gave up further participation, “Kosovo” did not achieve success in the reserved quarter-finals, because they lost to Moldova. Serbia ended its participation in the Balkan Championship in seventh place, and unfortunately this situation happened last year at the same competition.

