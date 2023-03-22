The Serbian Orthodox Church celebrates the New Year today.

Source: MONDO/Stefan Stojanović

Forty holy martyrs of Sevasti died for their faith in Christ in 320, and in their name the Serbian Orthodox Church today celebrates the New Year. Our people celebrate this holiday as a day when young spouses receive guests in their home because all the martyrs who died were young men.

Guests bring gifts to the young couple and thus help them at the beginning of their married life. Everyone who was at the wedding party should also come to the Newlyweds. This holiday is full of many customs. On this holiday, women should get up early and knead 40 cookies. They are called newlyweds and symbolize a long, happy and sweet life.

It is good to eat honey, boiled nettles and greens on New Year’s Eve to cleanse the blood. There is a belief that the whole spring will be like today. For this reason, it is good to look out the window in the morning and see what the weather is like outside.

If you smile a lot and have positive thoughts, it is believed that the bride may manage to dispel the clouds. Newlyweds always fall with Holy Lent, and therefore any celebration that is prepared on this day must be fasted for the sake of the health and progress of the children of young spouses.

