The Serbian woman did not turn off the air conditioner while on vacation in Greece Info

The owner of the accommodation, even though they have paid, limits how long they can use the air conditioning.

In the sea of ​​good experiences of Serbian tourists who are currently in Greece, there are also those who are not satisfied with their departure. From sunbeds, noise, and crowds on the beach, there are many factors that can ruin a vacation for some people. A now it was the turn of the problem with the climate in the accommodation. Within the Facebook group “Live from Greece”, A Serbian woman complained about a bad experience from an apartment in Greeceand everything is the fault of the landlady of the accommodation, who, although they paid them, limits how long they can use the air conditioning.

“The accommodation is ok, but we paid the landlady for air conditioning for 13 days and she limits how long the air conditioning will work for us. She says that when you’re on the beach, the air conditioning can’t work. She comes in and turns off the air conditioning for us, we paid 7 euros a day, which means the whole day,” the Serbian woman wrote in a message to this Facebook group.

Although she felt that her landlady was causing her trouble, those who commented on her post seem to have sided with the landlady, explaining to her that the request she has is completely out of place. even the rule in many hotels is that the air conditioner is automatically turned off when you leave the apartment.

“The arrogance and insolence of some tourists is immeasurable… it’s not about seven euros, but you left the device running without interruption for about eight hours, without supervision. And then we wonder where these fires came from,” one woman wrote.

Others also agreed with the first comment, and wrote: “I completely agree with you. It’s not about money. You don’t think about what will happen if there’s a fire. If that owner has 10 apartments and they all turn on the air conditioners to work for 8 hours a day, what kind of disaster can happen? Do they also leave the air conditioners on at home for 8 hours when they go to work?” the beach,” wrote those who certainly did not see a problem in the landlady’s request.

However, there were those who commented on something else, namely the landlady’s entry into the apartment where the guests are.

“It is inadmissible for him to enter your accommodation. God forbid, you pay for him to enter your apartment. Unheard of, don’t allow things like this. Realistically, the air conditioner should not work while you are not there, but to let you in… now my mother has gone crazy,” wrote another lady.

There were also those who sided with the Serbian woman, and gave answers to those who believed that no one in their house turns on the air conditioner when they are not in it.

“For me, the air conditioner works when I’m not at home, especially since I have a small child. We turn on the air conditioner about two hours before going to bed while we’re walking or taking a bus ride and then we don’t need it”, “My example – I leave the air conditioner running in the apartment even when we’re not in it. We paid 5 euros for the air conditioner, it’s understood that it cools normally, but it barely cools. Their comment was that it’s enough to cool it down. Ok, it’s enough if it works all day and that’s what I do. I also leave it on in my house air conditioning if I’m outside, if the temperatures are high,” were some of the other comments.

