Amazon Music premiere “Scene”the new documentary series with episodes of between 15 and 20 minutes that shows the new trends and musical genres led by artists from generation Z in Spain.

The music streaming platform has announced today the premiere of “Scene” to show what are the musical trends that are being a sensation in the national music scene. hand in hand White Horsethe first episode has already been released, available exclusively on the YouTube channel and on the Amazon Music app, where Hyperpop appears.

The first episode of “Scene” immerses us in the musical and aesthetic codes of Hyperpop, a musical genre in which artists make hyper-digital music, loaded with doses of euphoria, energy and hyper-processed melodies. Artists like Fran Laoren, Orslok, Rakky Ripper y LVL1as well as the collectives Monsterz y HolicsThey are the protagonists of this first chapter.

The artist Rakky Ripper comments on this: “Although for me hyperpop is a movement that started a long time ago whose referents are Sophie, A. G. Cook y Charlie XCXToday there is a world of many new aspects that have made it possible to go from being a genre of minorities to being closer to the masses”.