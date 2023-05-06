Home » The serious flood in the Democratic Republic of the Congo
At least 176 people They’re dead due to a serious flood which in recent days has caused flooding and landslides in the Democratic Republic of Congo, in Central Africa. The governor of South Kivu province in the east of the country said flooding and mudslides inundated the villages of Bushushu and Nyamukubi, destroying many buildings, including schools and hospitals. He also reported dozens of displaced people and an unspecified number of people missing. According to other witnesses, the dead would be more than 200.

Floods and mudslides are relatively common in this area of ​​the Democratic Republic of Congo, which borders western Rwanda, where at least 130 deaths have been reported in recent days due to a major flood. According to initial reports, the floods in Rwanda have destroyed more than 5,000 homes.

