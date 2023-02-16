Loading player

On Wednesday, the International Organization for Migration, a UN agency, said that on Tuesday there was a serious shipwreck of migrants off the coast of Libya: 11 people died and another 62 are missing, but according to the agency there are very likely that these are also dead.

The agency said the boat they were traveling on left the town of Qasr Alkayar, about 80 kilometers east of the Libyan capital Tripoli, on Tuesday 14 February and was bound for Europe. There were more than 80 people on board: 7 were saved after being able to return to shore, and are currently hospitalized. Flavio Di Giacomo, spokesman for the agency, commenting on the shipwreck, specified that since the beginning of 2023 more than 130 people have died in the central Mediterranean in an attempt to migrate to Europe.