Home » the seventh edition of the music festival is underway
World

the seventh edition of the music festival is underway

by admin
the seventh edition of the music festival is underway

by blogsicilia.it – ​​34 seconds ago

In the fascinating and evocative setting of Parco Robinson, Obelisco a Garibaldi di Altofonte, the “Parco Jazz 2023” will kick off on July 6th. The well-known review, organized by the “Parco” Musical Association, sponsored by the Metropolitan City of Palermo and from the Municipality of Altofonte, has reached…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «“Parco Jazz 2023” Altofonte: the seventh edition of the musical kermesse is underway appeared 34 seconds ago on the online newspaper blogsicilia.it».

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=””,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  North Korea's foreign minister condemns the content of the joint statement of the G7 Foreign Ministers' Meeting: the content of the DPRK-related interference in internal affairs is strong-Hunan Red Net

You may also like

Croatia, too many tourists in Dubrovnik: wheeled luggage...

Silvio Rodríguez: Cuban Revolution at Its Worst Stage,...

Ljupko Petrović had two strokes Sport

Shooting at the airport in Moldova | Info

Cemeteries emergency, 140 thousand euros for Reset

Mahō No Koi: Dream to stay awake!

Lancôme launched La Nuit Trésor Fleur de Nuit...

The Rising Trend of Chemsex: The Dark Side...

Udinese market – Ajax announces the farewell of...

Udinese – Double blow to come / Zarraga...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy