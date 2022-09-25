The Shandong guy came back from Europe on horseback and attracted attention. The day before yesterday, he suddenly said, “It’s all fake, I want to apologize.” What happened?

Netizen: The last time I heard this story, the protagonist was Tang Seng…

In February this year, Xu Zhixian, a 32-year-old Shandong boy, wanted to cross the Eurasian continent and return to his hometown in Shandong from Spain on horseback. After being reported by many domestic and foreign media, this incident attracted the attention of the majority of netizens. But the day before yesterday, Xu Zhixian said in an interview with the media that he is now in Shanxi, not in the Netherlands, and it is a fake to return to China from Europe on horseback. “Now that I have played a big game, I want to apologize!” This move made many people feel incredible.

Reported for ‘animal cruelty’ in the Netherlands

He was later released due to insufficient evidence

According to media reports, Xu Zhixian was born in 1990 and went to study in Europe in 2009. After graduating from graduate school in 2017, he provided overseas study consultation and tutoring for international students in Italy. He once said that the reason why he wants to ride back to China this year is to see what the world is like.

According to previous media reports, in December 2021, Xu Zhixian went to Larin, Italy to buy horses and learn to ride according to his plan. He drew a line between Larin, Italy and his hometown of Heze, Shandong. The electronic map showed that the distance was 9,628 kilometers, crossing France. , Germany, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Ukraine, Russia and Kazakhstan to China, and finally through most of China to the hometown of Heze. He plans to travel steadily eastward at a speed of 30 kilometers a day, and is expected to reach the Chinese border in a year. After making a plan, he purchased supplies with the help of friends, and consulted about the licenses and regulations required for the riding trip.

On February 20, 2022, Xu Zhixian set foot on the itinerary. After more than half a year, he has traveled through France and Belgium and came to the Netherlands.

In mid-September, Xu Zhixian said on the short video platform that his progress was blocked and was investigated by the police in the Netherlands because he was reported by many people for “cruelty to animals”. He and Ma were investigated by police in charge of animal protection and released due to insufficient evidence. A few days later, the police brought in the veterinarians to examine the horses, leaving them for another three weeks to wait for the results.

Xu Zhixian once explained that his horse “Sui Sui” was a retired racing horse bought in Spain. He is 7 years old this year. His previous high-intensity training may have caused him to suffer an injury, so his stride was relatively small.

According to the Global Times, in 1962 the Dutch Parliament passed the Animal Protection Act, raising the protection of animals to the legal level. Violation of the Animal Protection Act carries a maximum sentence of three years in prison and a fine of 16,750 euros. In 2011, the Dutch government established an animal police force of more than 200 people, specializing in animal protection.

Is it true or false to return from Europe on horseback?

Yesterday, the reporter left a private message to Xu Zhixian. At 4:00 p.m., he sent the reporter seven words: “I lost someone, so I won’t say anything or update it again.” There was no reply after that.

His personal account on a short video platform has more than 180,000 followers, and the platform prompts, “The content of this account is controversial.” As of 3 p.m. yesterday, Seo Ji-hyun deleted the videos related to horseback riding, leaving only 9 videos.

Xu Zhixian also reposted a short video that a domestic news media reported on him, and posted a sticky message: “(I am) a big liar, I apologize to everyone.” At 4 am yesterday, Xu Zhixian updated the short video, leaving a message: “Hit Reminder for those who have rewarded, you condemn, I will refund.”

Many netizens thought this was strange. Some people say that your video is very real, if you have difficulty, please blink.

Xu Zhixian replied: They were all stolen from the Internet, and the videos were synthesized and deleted.

Others say, since you say in Shanxi, why are your IPs all abroad? Netherlands, Spain, France, how to explain so many IP addresses?

Seo Ji-hyun said, “I’ll hide my location.”

Some people say, Lao Xu, what’s the matter, you are too upright! Can you prove yourself by directly showing your life in the Netherlands? When others say you are a bad person, why do you agree with the way others slander you? Do not argue?

Xu Zhixian responded: Be a new person, please understand.

The reporter searched for information and found that Xu Zhixian’s behavior of returning to China on horseback has been interviewed and reported by many mainstream media in China.

On August 25, Guangming.com published the title “Shandong Guy Riding Back Home from Europe!It is expected to arrive at the end of next year” and wrote a long story.report. “Recently, Xu Zhixian, a young man from Heze, Shandong, has been on the screens of major European media! Because he ingeniously chose to go back to China on horseback…”

The article uses a lot of pictures and videos that Xu Zhixian posted on Moments and short video platforms. Flip through Xu Zhixian’s circle of friends and share all the knowledge along the way. Although the camera box was stolen and the horse rope was cut by the wine halo, it was more about the beautiful scenery passing slowly along the way, the lush forests, and the flowers in full bloom. In a small town, dancing under the bonfire at night, picnicking on the snow-capped mountains during the day, going up the mountain, stepping on the snow, entering the clouds, crossing the bridge… The days of one person and one horse, loneliness, but also full of poetry.

On April 25, many local Spanish media published a news article saying that a “traveler” who rode back to China on a horse fell off his horse in Valcaros, and the horse ran away.

Local media reported it, and the Chinese community quickly followed suit. The French Chinese media contacted Xu Zhixian and found that Xu Zhixian had indeed suffered a minor accident, but it was not “running with injuries and horses” as reported by local media. After seeing many similar mares, out of animal nature, Xu Zhixian left the fence door open and ran away. Because the horse ran fast, the weather was foggy at the time, and Xu Zhixian quickly lost the horse, and the luggage on the horse was scattered all over the place. So Xu Zhixian contacted the local police. In the end, the police helped find the horse, and Xu Zhixian was not injured…