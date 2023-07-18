Home » The Sheepdogs will support Larkin Poe in Barcelona and Madrid
Larkin Poe have two concerts scheduled in Spain in the fall, and the Canadians The Sheepdogs They will be your opening act. With six nominations and four Juno Awards, one of Canada’s most prestigious awards, they were the first group without a record contract to grace the cover of Rolling Stone. Their music is a mix of southern boogie-rock, groovy psychedelic rock, and rock’n’roll. Their leader Ewan Currie places them between Led Zeppelin y Crosby. They have released three EPs and eight LPs, and their last two albums are from 2022. Since 2004, when they began their career, they have reached the Canadian Top 20 nine times, and number one three times.

On the other hand, Larkin Poe They are current icons of blues-rock, and they will present their latest album in Barcelona and Madrid “Blood Harmony”the seventh studio of their career, published in November 2022. They have been nominated at the Grammys in the category of Best Contemporary Blues Album with “Venom & Faith” (18), and have twice reached number one on Billboard for blues records, with this album and with “Self Made Man” (20).

The concerts in Barcelona and Madrid are on November 7 in Razzmatazz 1 and on November 8 in The Riviera. Tickets are now available on the official Larkin Poe website: larkinpoe.com.

