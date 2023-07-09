The Shepherd Favio Rafael Arista, Vice Superintendent of the Evangelical Assemblies of God Church, Dies in Tragic Traffic Accident

Headline: Vice Superintendent of Evangelical Church Dies in Tragic Traffic Accident

Subtitle: The Shepherd Favio Rafael Arista of the Assemblies of God Church was involved in a collision between four vehicles in Estelí.

Estelí, Nicaragua – The evangelical community mourns the loss of Reverend Favio Rafael Arista, vice superintendent of the Assemblies of God church, who tragically passed away on Saturday following a traffic accident. The prominent congregation, which brings together thousands of devoted members, confirmed the news of his untimely death.

In a heartfelt statement on social media, the Assemblies of God extended an invitation to the national church to support and accompany Reverend Arista’s grieving family during this painful period. The body of the respected pastor was received at the facilities of the national tabernacle of the Assemblies of God.

Local news portal, Noticias de Estelí, reported that the accident involved at least four vehicles. It is suspected that a heavy vehicle experienced a mechanical failure, resulting in a collision that caused significant damage along the road between Estelí and La Trinidad.

Reverend Favio Rafael Arista was set to celebrate his 73rd birthday on June 3, but unfortunately, fate had a different plan. After the accident, his daughter Fabiana shared the devastating news on her social media accounts, expressing her faith in God’s miracles and requesting prayers for her beloved father. Eunice Arista, the pastor’s other daughter, reminisced about their meaningful time together and emphasized the importance of carrying on her father’s legacy.

Heartbreaking images circulated on social networks, showing Reverend Arista trapped among the wreckage following the accident. He was later transported to San Juan de Dios Hospital in Estelí, where he ultimately succumbed to his injuries.

This was not the first time Reverend Arista had experienced a life-threatening accident. In February 2022, he miraculously survived after his truck veered off a cliff while traveling from Managua to Waslala.

The beloved pastor had been eagerly looking forward to attending the second season of the national evangelization day, held in Masaya, where renowned artists Redimi2 and Marcela Gándara were scheduled to perform. In a previous post, Reverend Arista rejoiced in the growth of evangelical Christianity in Nicaragua and praised the Nicaraguan government’s acceptance of spreading the Word of God.

It is worth noting that Reverend Arista was known to have a close connection with the current Nicaraguan government of Daniel Ortega and Rosario Murillo. He publicly supported the controversial reforms made to the Nicaraguan Social Security Institute in 2018, which sparked widespread protests that were violently suppressed by the regime.

Reverend Favio Rafael Arista will be sorely missed by his congregation, family, and the evangelical community as a whole. His dedication, faith, and commitment to the teachings of the Word of God have left an indelible mark on the hearts and minds of all those who knew him.

