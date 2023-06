KALAMATA – “The Coast Guard boat arrived, suddenly the fishing boat capsized and we ended up in the sea”, says Hassan. Here they are, the first stories of what happened on board the boat that sank off the coast of the Peloponnese. A shipwreck in which a new video, shot by one of the merchant ships that was supplying it with water and food, aggravates the position of the Greek Coast Guard which did not prevent the disaster even if the sea was placid and the migrants were cooperative.