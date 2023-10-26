Home » The shoes from the collab between Michelly X and Eurico – MONDO MODA
The shoes from the collab between Michelly X and Eurico – MONDO MODA

Celebrating a years-long partnership, Eurico and the stylist Michelle X have come together for an exclusive collab.

Entitled Michelly X by Eurico, the special line has three new models with a chic and glam aesthetic. Michelly X is a stylist for Xuxa, Pabllo Vittar, Ludmilla and Juliette, among others.

Michelly X + Eurico @ disclosure

The three shoes feature a black-based color palette and gold details, the designer’s favorite tones that guarantee modern compositions for both daytime and evening events.
The first model has a thin heel and is structured by bands with golden sphere applications and fringes on the upper part.

Eurico + Michelly

The second one features a platform and thick heel encrusted with golden spheres and a bow detail on the front.

Eurico + Michelly

To top it off, the third uses a rounded golden heel as the base for a gladiator-style sandal with golden metal leaves highlighting the ends.
Sizes range from number 40 to 43.

Eurico + Michelly

