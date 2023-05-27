Home » The shooter from Vračar was previously known to the police Info
World

The shooter from Vračar was previously known to the police Info

by admin
The shooter from Vračar was previously known to the police Info

N. Đ. (20) On November 3, 2021, in a well-known tavern, also in Vračar, seriously injured MJ, and this act was characterized as attempted murder.

Source: Kurir/Damir Dervišagić

N. Đ. and two other men seriously injured MJ on November 3, 2021, in a well-known tavern, also in Vračar, and this act was characterized as attempted murder. “Then, after a short discussion, they stabbed MJ with a knife, and the trial for this criminal offense is ongoing, the hearing is scheduled for June,” says a source from the Nova.rs portal.

Podestimo, N. Đ. was, unofficially, waiting for AP in Čuburski Park and when he saw him, he approached him with a gun in his hand and fired several shots at him. One of the shots fired also hit DL from North Macedonia, writes Blic. The attacker then fled. He was quickly identified and arrested. He led the police to the underground garage where he hid the gun and wardrobe.

(WORLD)

See also  Lukaku targeted by Juve fans, Locatelli: "Racism is madness"

You may also like

Salernitana-Udinese 3-2 | The photo gallery: relive the...

TRIESTE SCIENCE+FICTION FESTIVAL presents the Poster 2023 and...

Ilon Mask on lack of sleep | Magazine

Salernitana-Udinese | Nestorovski: “We deserved more. Too many...

sentenced to 60 years in prison

Hundreds of German citizens to be expelled from...

APEC Trade Ministers Meeting Opens in Detroit –...

Found in Egypt tombs and ancient laboratories for...

Novak Djokovic is thinking about the end of...

GP Montecarlo, relive the emotions of qualifying –

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy