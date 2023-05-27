The shooter from Vračar was previously known to the police Info

N. Đ. (20) On November 3, 2021, in a well-known tavern, also in Vračar, seriously injured MJ, and this act was characterized as attempted murder.

Source: Kurir/Damir Dervišagić

N. Đ. and two other men seriously injured MJ on November 3, 2021, in a well-known tavern, also in Vračar, and this act was characterized as attempted murder. “Then, after a short discussion, they stabbed MJ with a knife, and the trial for this criminal offense is ongoing, the hearing is scheduled for June,” says a source from the Nova.rs portal.

Podestimo, N. Đ. was, unofficially, waiting for AP in Čuburski Park and when he saw him, he approached him with a gun in his hand and fired several shots at him. One of the shots fired also hit DL from North Macedonia, writes Blic. The attacker then fled. He was quickly identified and arrested. He led the police to the underground garage where he hid the gun and wardrobe.

