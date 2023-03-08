A group armed commando tried to rob a armored car on the track ofPudahuel International Airport in Santiago de Chile. The commando consisted of at least 12 armed men who raided the airport runway in three vehicles trying to steal a cargo of 32 million dollars. Video images spread on social media portray the shootout between the robbers and the security forces which took place near a cargo plane on which unloading operations were in progress. A security officer and a robber were killed in a shootout.

The Chilean police have already identified some alleged members of the commando, intercepted in hospitals in the capital where they went with gunshot wounds.