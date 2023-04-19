The short-term ceasefire between the armed conflicts in Sudan has caused more than 2,800 casualties – Teller Report Teller Report

The short-term ceasefire between the armed conflicts in Sudan has caused more than 2,800 casualties

China News Agency, Beijing, April 19th. Comprehensive news: According to foreign media reports, the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces have ceased fire since 18:00 local time on the 18th. A few hours later, the two sides clashed again. According to data from the Sudanese Ministry of Health, the conflict has killed at least 270 people and injured more than 2,600.

According to media sources such as the Associated Press and the BBC, the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces reached an agreement on a temporary ceasefire agreement on the 18th. The two sides will cease fire for 24 hours from 18:00 that day. A few hours after the ceasefire agreement came into effect, fierce gunfire sounded again in Khartoum, the capital of Sudan.

According to Al Jazeera, both sides in the conflict issued statements accusing each other of violating the ceasefire agreement. The Sudanese Armed Forces said it would continue operations to ensure the security of the capital and other areas. Dujarric, spokesman for the UN Secretary-General, said the UN had seen no signs of a cessation of the conflict.

According to CNN on the 18th, the World Health Organization quoted the Sudanese Ministry of Health as reporting that at least 270 people were killed and more than 2,600 were injured in the conflict.

According to Reuters, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies warned on the 18th that it is almost impossible to provide humanitarian services in and around Khartoum, and Sudan’s health system is at risk of collapse.

The armed conflict between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces began on the 15th of this month. The conflict first broke out at the Rapid Support Forces headquarters in the southern suburbs of Khartoum, and then quickly spread to the entire city of Khartoum and other states. The direct cause of the conflict was that the Rapid Support Forces were dissatisfied with the arrangement of the Rapid Support Forces being incorporated into the Army in the army reform plan.