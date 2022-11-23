Original title: The “shortest” country in the world has an average altitude of only 1 meter, and 1/4 of the land is “under the sea”, but the streets are full of giants. The height of 1.9 meters is considered dwarf, and the height of trash cans is 1.6 meters. . .

“The world is so big, I want to see it” I don’t know how much I confidethe voice of a person.

don’t go on a journey,You never know how fantastic this world is.

For example, can you imagineLowest country in the worldandCountries with the highest average height in the worldcould it be the same country?

– 1 –

The world’s “shortest” country

Speaking of the country of the Netherlands, it is somewhat strange.

As we all know, low altitude is the most prominent feature of the Dutch terrain.

It is the country with the lowest altitude in the world, and the entire Netherlands is in the lowlands.

A quarter of the country’s land is above sea levelless than 1 meterThe Maldives are ashamed to see it.

A quarter of the land is below sea level, and the lowest point is near Rotterdam, which is below sea level.6.7 meters。

For this reason, they can only rely on “reclaiming land from the sea” to obtain living space. In the past 700 years, the Dutch have built2400 kilometersLong embankment, approximately the length of the Dutch coastline2 timesAnd more.

The sea often wanders overhead, and driving a car has to pass through the bottom of the sea. Only here can you have these extraordinary experiences.

Video account @起你看朗兰

You ask, so there is no highland in the Netherlands?Yes, but only300 metersHigh, this is their highest altitude.

But the strange thing is that although the terrain here is a bit low, the altitude of the people living here is not low.

who would have thought that such aThe “shortest” country in the world is rich in giants?

– 2 –

The well-deserved “Giant Kingdom”

Someone joked that the Dutch are tall because those who are short are drowned by the sea.

The Netherlands is a country of giants, not just relying on one mouth.

According to the latest figures, the average height of a Dutch man is185.5 cmthe average female height is172 cmare the world’s first.

At this time, some friends in the north may want to say: “Look at this average height, I have reached the standard~”

But what is the concept of this average height?

Let’s compare the data in my country. According to the statistics of the National Health and Medical Commission, the average height of men and women aged 18-44 in my country in 2020 is169.7 cmand158 cm。

Although our country has a vast land and a large population, but also under the premise that the average value cannot be generalized, the average height of the Dutch is simply higher than ours.15 cm taller。

That is to say, boys over 180 and girls over 170 are very common on the streets of China, so in the Netherlands, boys who are close to 2 meters and girls over 180 are also common.

If you have the opportunity to go to the Netherlands, you will understand that you can’t escape the “maliciousness” from the height difference.

After checking in at the hotel, take the elevator to the room.

The hotel probably also considered that most of the guests are foreigners, so the hotel elevator thoughtfully set up a button with two positions, one high and one low.

To avoid the embarrassment of needing help.

After entering the house, I decided to prepare a simple dress up before going out.

When you stand in front of the sink, when you look up, you will find that except for your forehead and the shining hair, everything else cannot be seen in the mirror.

What’s even more hurtful is that some people live such a long life that they never imagined that they would be “insulted” so outrageously when they went to the Netherlands.

jump~get up~come~photo~mirror~child~

But what can I do then? They come, the security.

“No matter how difficult it is, you have to compare yourself to life!”(Straighten your arms barely into the mirror)

I want to go back to bed and rest, but I find that the thing next to the bed looks familiar.

Isn’t this the cushioned staircase I bought for my senior dog? What does it mean to put it here?

But this is not the worst.

People have three urgencies about this matter, it does not distinguish nationality.

However, outsiders in the Netherlands have another emergency: they can’t be sprinkled into the pool at all.

Just imagine, on the unfamiliar streets of the Netherlands, you are so anxious that you finally found the public toilet and thought you were saved, but you stood dumbfounded in front of the urinal hanging in the air, you were in a hurry!

At this time, you have two choices, one is to tiptoe to solve personal problems.

A bit of a pushover, but saved face.

Another option is to go to the children’s section.

Extremely comfortable, but face and dignity were shattered.

What is even more tragic is that if there are no toilets around, the above situations are likely to be “publicly executed” outside.

Everyone gathers face-to-face to solve personal problems quietly, only you, full of energy and jumping like Super Mario.

Just thinking about this scene made me want to pack my luggage and leave this planet overnight.

It’s no wonder that some people say that when they go to the bathroom in the Netherlands, they suddenly want to be a woman.

Heh, do you think there is no such invisible harm in the women’s bathroom?

Take a look at the empty toilet~

I was curious about the purpose of the black mysterious objects that were about the same height on the street, until a Dutchman who was nearly two meters tall picked up a bag of garbage and threw it in. . . . . .

So if there is no one who is 1.6 meters throwing garbage in the Netherlands, you have to lift your head to get a garbage bin, right?

Thinking about going shopping, I always want to buy some clothes.

After walking around the store for a long time, the clerk kindly took him to the children’s clothing department.

I bought a pair of yoga pants that were amwayed by others, and I even got free from buying socks.

People who don’t like sports just mastered rock climbing skills for their favorite snacks.

If you encounter a large-scale event on the streets of the Netherlands, don’t join in the fun with ordinary heights.

People watch the excitement, but you watch the armpit.

Some Dutch people who feel sorry are also very considerate of other people’s feelings. They just print “sorry” on their clothes.

Therefore, if a foreigner who is not tall comes to the Netherlands, all the ordinary things you experience will be one after another for you.

– 3 –

country full of happiness

So, is it worth going to Holland, which is so “unfriendly” to short people?

Of course it’s worth it!

According to a UNICEF report, Dutch children are the happiest in the world.

At the same time, the overall happiness of the Dutch ranks among the highest in the world.

So, if you come to the Netherlands, it’s easy to be happy.

Here is the most beautiful garden in the world——Keukenhof

“If flowers can’t heal the haze in my heart, then there must be not enough flowers.” This world-renowned tulip garden is worthy of being the representative of the Netherlands. A tapestry from spring.

People walk, go boating, ride, and indulge in it in the way they feel most comfortable.

Here is the most fairytale village in the world——Giethoorn

There have been no roads here for 700 years, let alone cars. 176 wooden bridges connect each household in series, forming an exquisite river network.

The fresh air, quiet flowing water, and ancient houses all give people an unprecedented relaxation. Take a flat-bottomed wooden boat to shuttle through the peaceful village, listen to the boatman talk about the details here, and try to fill your eyes with more beauty, but lose your soul if you are not careful.

Here are comics that come into reality——Kinderdijk Windmill Village

There are 19 windmills built in 1740 in Kinderdijk, which is the largest group of windmills in the world.

Even though it is already a well-known scenic spot, there is no commercial atmosphere at all. The windmills are turning, the sky is blue and the water is green. Apart from the sound of the wind, there is the sound of plants swaying. Occasionally, there are a few words of praise from everyone, which can be regarded as the sound of the occasion.

There is a shocking art world here——Van Gogh Museum

The Van Gogh Museum has four floors. The museum has collected more than 200 paintings of Van Gogh, 580 sketches, 4 sketchbooks and about 750 letters written by Van Gogh to his brother Theo. Brother TheoCollection of works by other painters.

Follow the explanation and take you step by step to understand Van Gogh’s painful and short life and his life.

There are museums that are not enough for a day——Rijksmuseum

Opposite the Van Gogh Museum is the Rijksmuseum, and the two museums face each other like this, as if the arts are connected.

It is regarded as a landmark of Amsterdam. It has an unrivaled collection of Dutch art, ranging from early religious crafts to masterpieces of the heyday of literature and art. You can visit it carefully and “steal” it without knowing it. time of day.

Here’s the prototype for Howl’s Moving Castle——Castle de Haar

Everyone has imagined that there is an old castle of their own. When you come here and be in it, for a moment, you will think that your dream has become a reality.

Surrounded by blue sky, white clouds, green trees and clear water, the Medieval-style De Haar Castle stands there quietly, with towering spiers, well-maintained palace-style gardens, and a green moat quietly surrounding the castle. The suspension bridge across the moat is a bridge connecting reality and fantasy.

Here is the world’s warmest “fake town”——hogway town

This is a nursing home designed for Alzheimer’s patients, and it is also the world‘s first small town specially established for Alzheimer’s patients.

There are many parks, supermarkets, restaurants, coffee shops, and bars in the town. The clerks, colleagues, and friends inside are all actors with first-class acting skills, in order to let these sick old people spend their old age with dignity.

Here is a dream country full of fairy tale atmosphere.

Buildings, flowers, windmills. . . They all seem to have popped out of a fairy tale book.

Here, the comfortable pace of life is the mainstream.

Children in elementary school may not be able to learn addition and subtraction, but they must be proficient in swimming; leisurely fishing can be seen everywhere on the bank, and people who are not fighting for the day and night; even if it is raining, they will ride bicycles for half an hour to attend appointments.

No matter how impatient you are, if you live in the Netherlands for a few days, you will become impatient.

Only then did I realize that the seemingly slow-witted Dutchman has already mastered the code of happiness.

Life is a journey, you come to this world and enjoy it slowly, only then will you discover the beauty in it.